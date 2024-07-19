Purism Announcing MiMi Robot Crowdfunding Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Crowdfund the Ideal Robotics Future

We at Purism want to revolutionize robotics and AI, and believe these need a new direction from what Big Tech offers. Post this

We at Purism want to revolutionize robotics and are seeking your support to fund this research and development. We believe robotics, AI, and technology as a whole need a new direction from what Big Tech is building. We consistently deliver on revolutionary technology, and with your support will invest to revolutionize humanoid robotics. We are Purism, a Social Purpose Company, who consistently challenges the norms of Big Tech by providing innovative products and services that respect your digital rights.

Think Differently

All major robotics projects put out AI driven products to replace humans or human tasks. The MiMi will be the opposite—it will have a human (an Operator (OP)) remotely enter the robot and control it with AI assistance.

This solves a fundamental problem with robots: Robots that fail, lose trust. Robots that have human operators, can fail, and try again as an acceptable—even humorous—human-like interaction with the world. This also allows for a balance between proven successful AI driven tasks, such as "What is the weather like today?" from a smart speaker while having the ability to learn and change variables by a human OP, that as it learns can later become automated functions.

Quick Facts

Toddler Sized Bipedal Robot

Remote Controlled by an Operator

AI Assisted, User Controlled

Hardware Kill Switches Included

Privacy Protection by Default

R&D Already Started

New Jobs/Roles Posted (get involved!)

Product Release by Incremental Iterations

All Software Free/Libre and Open Source

Mission Driven Technology Team

Fun, Productive, and Revolutionary

Join the campaign now:

https://puri.sm/mimi-crowdfunding-campaign-for-humanoid-robot/

Purism is a US based Social Purpose Corporation. The company was started for the purpose of providing customers with a real choice in terms of a privacy/security first computers and later smartphones: A device that allows you to communicate and interact effectively without all the baggage and overhead of traditional large technology companies.

For more information contact [email protected]

SOURCE Purism