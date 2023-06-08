Puritan Medical Products Will Be Exhibiting at 2023 ASM Microbe, AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo This Summer

News provided by

Puritan Medical Products Company LLC

08 Jun, 2023, 09:13 ET

Maine-based company plans to introduce business lines, product offerings to global experts and potential customers

GUILFORD, Maine, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Puritan Medical Products—the world's most trusted manufacturer of swabs—announced that the company will attend two international trade shows this summer, exhibiting its world-renowned swabs and other products. Puritan will also demonstrate its expertise in topics like automation, pandemic response, and virus protection, participating in panel discussions, joining in-depth symposiums, and introducing its various experts to their global counterparts.

Continue Reading
Puritan's recent booth that was displayed at ECCMID 2023.
Puritan's recent booth that was displayed at ECCMID 2023.

From June 15th to 19th, Puritan will attend ASM Microbe 2023, hosted by the American Society for Microbiology in Houston, Texas. The company will be at Booth #1125 during the event, which is the largest microbial sciences gathering in the world. Puritan will highlight Puritan's key business lines—and core product offerings—to thousands of scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals who are on the forefront of medical advancement. Event information can be accessed here.

In the following month, Puritan will attend the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, hosted by the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. The company will exhibit at Booth #4115, with the event being held in Anaheim, California from July 23rd to the 27th. Puritan will play a pivotal part in exploring the cutting-edge science and technology that are shaping the future of laboratory medicine, with the event featuring more than 800 exhibitors and over 200 new products and services. More information can be found here.

"We are America's swab experts, and we look forward to discussing it at two pivotal trade shows this summer," said Bob Shultz, President and CFO at Puritan. "Puritan has a unique opportunity to expand its international presence while also connecting with existing customers, explaining why our unique approach to customization is applicable to a wide range of industries. From California to Texas and other countries, Puritan changes the world for the better on a daily basis, and we couldn't be prouder to share that story with others."

To schedule an interview, please contact Virginia Templet at
[email protected].

Editor's Note:
Click the image above or the link below to access a downloadable version.

https://s3.amazonaws.com/NMC-Clients/Puritan/IMG_8783.jpg

About Puritan Medical Products:
Puritan was founded in 1919 as a toothpick manufacturer with the goal of producing a quality product that people needed and delivering it with superior customer service. Family owned and operated, Puritan is proud of the families and the rural, small-town work ethic that make the company what they are today: a world-class manufacturer with customers on seven continents. With an ever-expanding line of medical products made of the most up-to-date materials and manufacturing processes, Puritan delivers innovative solutions for even the most demanding application. For more information go to www.puritanmedproducts.com.

Media Contact:
Virginia Templet, Marketing Director
[email protected]

SOURCE Puritan Medical Products Company LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.