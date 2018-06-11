Puritan Rejects Competitor's Patent Infringement Claim

"We were surprised and highly disappointed by this action," said Terry Young, Puritan's General Manager & COO. "We are currently reviewing this unexpected complaint and preparing our response and potential counterclaims. Puritan is confident in its position and will continue routine operations to manufacture and supply all customers with its patented Puritan flock swab products."

Puritan has been producing quality medical products for nearly 100 years and currently holds 14 international patents for its flocked swab products.

"We have always competed fairly and ethically in the marketplace. We strongly believe that this claim is without merit and will vigorously defend our product rights," Young stated.

About Puritan

Puritan Medical Products Co., LLC, is an American company known worldwide as the trusted manufacturer of single-use products for the healthcare, diagnostic, forensic, critical environment, food safety, and drug manufacturing industries. Puritan manufactures all of its flocked swab products in their Guilford, ME, U.S. facility.

