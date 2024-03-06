NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global health awareness has increased, there has been a notable shift in people's focus from "treatment" to "prevention" of diseases. On December 4, 2023, the International Self-Care Foundation and the Dietary Guidance Committee of the Chinese Aging Well Association (CAWA) jointly organized the 2023 China Nutrition and Health Industry High-Quality Development Conference. Renowned Chinese experts delivered thematic speeches and participated in panel discussions on nutrition and health issues. Throughout the conference, experts analyzed the current state of cardiovascular research and made predictions for the future of cardiovascular disease. Puritan's Pride™, a global brand, was honored with the Cardiovascular Health Outstanding Contribution Award during the event. In addition, its Coenzyme Q10 product line was recognized with the 2023 Dietary Guidance Committee of CAWA Recommended Product Award.

Puritan’s Pride Steadily Expands Its Global Influence, Securing a Leading Position Among Nutritional Brands

Puritan's Pride™ prioritizes providing high-quality nutritional diet services to all families. With a strong emphasis on health and nutrition, the company uses advanced scientific research and patented technologies to create products from high-quality, safe natural ingredients. It has established itself as one of the leading nutritional supplement brands, boasting a customer base of more than six million satisfied individuals. Puritan's Pride™ is the preferred choice for people seeking health supplements, excelling in both quality and affordability.

Puritan's Pride™ is a leading health supplement company established in 1973 in Long Island, New York. It boasts a rich history spanning 51 years. As one of the largest and most comprehensive health supplement companies in the United States, it specializes in the development, production, and sale of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other health, beauty, and weight loss products, offering a range of more than 1200 nutritional products. With Coenzyme Q10, Lutein, and Lycopene as its star products, all products are certified by the U.S. FDA. Puritan's Pride has expanded its product reach to more than 90 countries and regions globally, with a monthly production capacity of up to 2.15 billion pills since its establishment.

