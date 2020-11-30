Puritix Announces 2020 Cyber Monday Amazon & Website Sale on New HEPA Air Purifiers

Cyber Monday is the biggest e-commerce sales day of the year in the US. Puritix is giving consumers what they are looking for by offering these deals early. Check Puritix' website and on Amazon for all products and deals.



Puritix is a brand-new company that just launched its new line of air purifiers. Puritix is launching deals on all inventory in celebration of the new launch and the holiday season. Puritix Air Purifiers are built to give consumers cleaner air. Puritix Air Purifiers utilize HEPA air filters to clean everything from smoke, dander, allergens, dust, and more from the air. With fires raging across the US and allergy season around the corner, clean air is more important than ever. Air Purifiers can be used in the office and home to help customers breathe cleaner. A path to cleaner air can begin for as little as $79.99 this weekend.



About Puritix: Puritix is growing vendor of Air Purifiers and Filters. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Puritix earns from qualifying purchases.



Contact: Sam Gyongyosi ([email protected])



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Puritix