PURITO Launches Vegan Friendly, Cruelty-Free Derma Cosmetics Range

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Derma cosmetics company, HINATURE dba PURITO, has launched a new line of vegan friendly skincare products approved by the globally-renowned EWG safety grade framework.

The PURITO Centella Green Range is approved by the EWG safety grade framework PURITO Centella Green Range: HINATURE Inc. Korea

The PURITO Centella Green range contains no harmful additives and is cruelty free, recognising a global trend in which consumers look to ethical and environmentally-friendly cosmetics products. The Centella Green range harnesses the powerful ingredient, Centella Asiatica, which is rich in amino acids and renowned for its powerful anti-aging properties. The range promotes the benefits of water-based products rather than alcohol and is expected to be particular popular with those suffering from sensitive skin.

The company has a strong ethical and environmental responsibility, and in addition to natural ingredients, all products are packaged using recycled wrapping paper.

"We take our responsibility to the consumer and the environment extremely seriously, and our PURITO Centella Green range is one example of that," says Ms. Sunny Kim, Director of PURITO.

"We believe only natural and necessary ingredients should be added to derma cosmetic products, avoiding the use of alcohol and other potentially harmful ingredients such as PEGs, Phenoxyethanol and artificial flavouring agents," she added.

The range is led by the Centella Green Level Buffet Serum, which contains EWG 1st and 2nd grade components and harnesses powerful soothing benefits to deeply replenish skin. Boasting a 49% Centella Asiatica content, the serum helps to stimulate collagen synthesis, calms inflamed skin and reduces pigmentation.

The second product in the range – the Centella Green Level Calming Toner, contains Asiatic pennywort extract (10%) in a highly-enriched powder form, improving the appearance and texture of sensitive skin.

Finally, the Centella Green Level Recovery Cream is designed for use on face and neck, and the high concentration of Centella Asiatica (50%) smooths and calms troubled skin. The product is a light and fast-absorbing topical cream ideal for sensitive skin and those who seek a kinder moisturiser.

CLICK HERE to see the range.

Media Contact

Company Name: HINATURE Inc.

Contact Person: Chloe Won

Email: 207819@email4pr.com

Phone: +82 70 8833 1884

State: KR

Country: Korea Republic of

Website: http://puritoen.com/

or

PR Agency InterAd, Inc.

207819@email4pr.com

SOURCE HINATURE Inc.