Purity and EV Demand Drive Growth: Synthetic Graphite Market Rebounds After COVID-19 Setbacks

The global synthetic graphite market is set to witness substantial expansion, with an estimated value of USD 2.99 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 4.16 billion by 2028, reflecting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

After facing setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has rebounded and is expected to continue its upward trajectory in 2022.

Key Highlights:

Market Drivers: The market's growth is propelled by the exceptional purity levels of synthetic graphite and the surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs), where synthetic graphite plays a vital role in batteries.

Challenges such as higher costs compared to natural graphite and stringent environmental regulations pose obstacles to the market's growth. Metallurgy Dominance: The metallurgy segment reigns supreme in the application landscape of the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Synthetic Graphite Market Trends:

Metallurgy Segment Drives Growth: Graphite, in various forms, finds extensive use in metallurgical applications, including electrodes, refractories, and crucibles. Synthetic graphite, particularly in the form of electrodes, is a critical component in the production of steel, ferroalloys, and aluminum. The increasing production of steel and aluminum globally is expected to fuel the demand for synthetic graphite in metallurgical applications.

holds a commanding position in the region and the global synthetic graphite market. The country is a major consumer and producer of synthetic graphite, driven by robust demand in sectors like lithium-ion batteries, electronics, steel production, solar energy, and nuclear industries. prominence in the lithium-ion battery market and its ambitious battery production plants contribute significantly to synthetic graphite's growth. Global Influence: China's influence extends globally, with the country accounting for a substantial portion of global graphite production in 2022. Government policies, a vast manufacturing base, and rising battery demand have propelled China to the forefront of the lithium-ion battery supply chain. It is estimated that China controls 80% of global battery cell manufacturing and is on track to produce 2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of batteries within five years.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 Growing Utilization of Electric ARC Furnace Process for Steel Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Decreasing Production of Steel

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policies

4.7 Technology Landscape - Quick Snapshot

4.8 Production Analysis



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Popularity of Graphene

7.2 Biographite as a Sustainable Resource for Battery Material

