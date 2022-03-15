Purity Breaks Top 10 Brands of Super Premium Priced Vodka in the United States

ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity is now a top 10 super premium priced vodka brand in the United States based on 26-week Nielsen dollar sales.

PURITY is committed to making the best tasting, highest rated organic spirits in the world. Purity has earned hundreds of international awards in blind tasting as well as sustainability.

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka is the highest-rated unflavored vodka under $35 in the last 10 years. Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka is made from natural ingredients, its prize-winning flavors come from the combination of organic barley and wheat, distilled slowly with low heat multiple times. The heart of Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve is distilled 51 times to maximize flavor as well as smoothness. As a family- owned, craft, organic distillery we are so pleased when consumers and critics alike praise Purity for its quality versus more industrial producers.

Purity Vodka is comprised of three award winning straight vodkas. In 2021 all Purity Vodka offerings earned a 93+ point rating and Purity Connoisseur 51 Organic Vodka took top honors with a 95-point rating. The highest rated Vodka the last 5 years by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

PURITY is now available for purchase in store and online in more than 25 US States.

"To become a Top 10 Super Premium Vodka brand indicates we have earned the recommendation of expert retail and on-premise partners. It also means consumers are responding favorably to the Purity taste and quality promise," says Purity Vodka Inc CEO Andy Kullhem.

Mathias Tönnesson, Master Blender at Purity Distillery says: "Our main ingredients, Swedish wheat, and malted barley, are carefully selected without any chemical cultivation or processing. We believe that by using organic ingredients it creates a much better tasting vodka, and of course, is better for the environment. We also value the quality of the water that we use and believe it's crucial to the taste. Most brands use only distilled water, which removes any of the natural nuances, sediments, and flavors that help bring out the complexity of the vodka. At Purity, we use naturally soft Swedish water, and as a result, it blends with the other ingredients creating a complex, characterful, and truly unique spirit."

Purity Connoisseur 51 Organic Vodka. Available in 750mL, 1.0L, and 1.75L For the true connoisseur, this is our most refined and exquisite vodka. Incredibly smooth and distinctive, our flagship spirit requires very little to enjoy all the nuance and flavor that the world's finest vodka has to offer. When it's this good, you don't need anything but time to enjoy it.

Purity Signature 34 Organic Vodka. Available in 750mL , 1.0L, and 1.75L

Perfectly balanced, our signature edition has won more than 150 international awards and is recognized for its character, smoothness, and ability to be enjoyed neat or blended for unforgettable cocktails. Signature 34 Edition is our original vodka, with a decade spent refining the number of distillations required by our master distiller, Stefan Magnusson, to create this extraordinary spirit.

Purity Estate 17 Organic Vodka . Available in 750mL and 1.75L

Estate 17 Reserve is a versatile and full-bodied ultra-premium vodka and is the perfect partner for making unforgettable cocktails. The heart of the Vodka is distilled 17 times, it is smooth enough to enjoy neat but really shines when blended with other distinguished ingredients.

For more information, please visit www.puritydistillery.com

About Purity Distillery - the home to the world ́s best tasting Vodka & Gin At the Swedish family-owned Purity Distillery we only have one motivation – to produce the best tasting spirits imaginable. It's a simple statement to make but much harder to achieve. For the last decade, every decision is based on that one criterion. From choosing the best organic ingredients and mineral-rich soft natural water to spending years refining our unique distillation process. Every step matter, because the taste matters. That's all that counts.

