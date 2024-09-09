Purity Distillery Launches Purity Citron, the Latest Addition to the Brand's Growing Portfolio of Organic Vodkas

Inspired by the Amalfi Coast, Purity Citron is made with nothing but real lemons and Purity's award-winning vodka

ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Distillery adds Purity Citron to its portfolio of award-winning organic vodkas. Drawing inspiration from the lemons of Italy's Amalfi Coast, Purity Citron maintains the integrity of its award-winning base spirit infused with a unique blend of organic lemon juice, zest, and rind, resulting in a bright spirit best described as endless summer in a bottle.

"Our Citron vodka blends the Swedish art of vodka distillation with the lively flavors of Italy. It captures the essence of the sun-kissed lemons from the Amalfi Coast," says Mathias Tonnesson, Master Blender at Purity Distillery. "When you taste Purity Citron, you can taste the craftsmanship and quality. It's crafted using only natural and real ingredients, including fresh-squeezed lemon juice."

Purity Citron opens with a radiant nose of bright lemon and a mélange of tangy, fresh-squeezed citrus. With each sip, the unique blends of tart lemon and dry floral sweetness unveil themselves. The unique blend pays homage to the coastal charm of Italy's Amalfi Coast, offering a blend of citrus fruits and herbaceous essences that make it perfect for sipping slowly or mixing into cocktails.

"Purity is known for using only the highest quality organic ingredients. We spend a tremendous amount of time in the market with our partners and customers talking about that quality focus and looking for feedback on what we should do next," says Tate Troelstrup, President and CEO of Purity Distillery. "The number one request has been for Mathias to develop a Citron as only Purity could. Everything from the label to the proof and flavor profile has been a collaborative effort. Instead of trying to guess what the market might want, we worked backward and delivered exactly what the market asked for."

Purity uses its award-winning organic vodka – heart copper-distilled for 12 hours for extra smoothness – as the base for Purity Citron. The slow distillation maximizes copper surface contact, creating a perfect base for fruit infusions. Infused with sun-ripened lemon juice and a touch of sugar cane for maximum botanical flavor, Purity's innovative distillation approach provides a velvet-smooth finish with layers of flavor and no artificial chemicals. The vodka is then redistilled, allowing the flavors to fully develop, resulting in a vibrant and refreshing citrus spirit without artificial flavors.

Purity Citron retails for $19.99 for a 750 ml bottle and is available online at https://www.puritydistilleryus.com/products/purity-citron-bundle.

