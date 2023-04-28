Purity Distillery Vodkas Take Home Two Gold Medals in the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The world's most respected spirits competition recognizes two Purity vodkas for exceptional quality, superior flavor and category leadership

ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden's prestigious Purity Distillery celebrates two Gold Medals at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the most respected spirit awards in the world. Previously recognized for their title of the highest rated vodka from Wine Enthusiast, Purity Distillery's Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka and the Mediterranean Citrus Spritz 34 Vodka are awarded for their exceptional quality and superior flavor that set the standard of excellence.

Purity Distillery Purity Distillery

"Every day we set out to create the finest spirits in the world, so it's a huge honor to be recognized on a global stage by some of the most coveted industry experts," shares Master Blender Mathias Tönnesson. "These gold medals are a testament to our craft, and when you combine our ultra-soft spring water and copper surface distilling method with our Swedish craftsmanship, it's the right ingredients to make some of the best vodka and gin in the world."

The Judging Process

Purity's award-winning vodkas went through four days of highly controlled blind tastings by an experienced panel of judges who taste each spirit to decide if it is medal-worthy. The judges do not receive any information on producer or price point, ensuring each spirit is judged fairly, equally, and without bias. Then, judges evaluate each product on an individual basis—not compared to other entries in the flight and determine which entries are worthy of a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medal. The panel awarded Gold medals to Purity's Connoisseur 51 Organic Vodka and Mediterranean Spritz 34 Vodka.

The Winning Vodkas

Purity's Connoisseur 51 Organic Vodka is the pinnacle of the brand's distilling expertise and the crown jewel of their vodka collection. Purity slowly copper-distills each batch, bringing out the full layers of flavor from the organic barley and winter wheat, resulting in an exceptionally smooth and nuanced vodka with tasting notes of citrus, pepper, vanilla and freshly baked bread.

Purity's Mediterranean Citrus Spritz 34 Vodka is an all-natural citrus expression with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Purity combines grapefruit, bergamot, and orange with organic botanicals and slow-distills it 34 times to achieve extraordinary smoothness.

For more information and recipes, please visit https://www.puritydistillery.com/ .

Media Contact:

Morgan Blanner

+1 702-408-0855

[email protected]

SOURCE Purity Distillery