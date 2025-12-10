Purity Gas selected as the preferred partner for large-scale deployment of nitrogen gas generation systems in Alberta's oil sands

LANCASTER, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Purity Gas continues to solidify its position as the ideal partner for large-scale, multi-site deployments of on-site nitrogen gas generation systems. Following a successful year-long pilot project, a large, integrated oil and gas company has awarded Purity Gas a contract with a value of eight figures. They are now installing their NitroVault™ enclosures at multiple sites in Alberta's Athabasca Oil Sands.

Finding efficiencies

Purity Gas is a provider of engineered on-site nitrogen generation systems for manufacturers. We disrupt the multi-billion-dollar nitrogen gas market with state-of-the-art technology that allows commercial & industrial gas users to reliably, safely and cost-effectively produce their own supply of gaseous nitrogen in-house and on-demand, for a fraction of the cost of buying nitrogen from third-party gas suppliers. (CNW Group/Purity Gas Inc.)

Purity Gas designs, installs, and maintains nitrogen gas generation systems throughout North America. Alan Hopkins, one of the company's co-founders, said that large users of nitrogen gas partner with Purity Gas to reduce expenses, ensure reliability, and meet sustainability targets.

"Across all sectors, businesses are hyper focused on finding efficiencies. We have been in the nitrogen gas market a long time, engineering custom generation systems, managing transformative deployments for the largest of enterprises, and providing great customer service before, during, and after installation."

The turnkey, proprietary Purity Gas NITROCENTER® systems, whether installed inside a facility or in a NitroVault™ climate-controlled enclosure, replace the traditional delivery of tanks of liquid nitrogen from a third-party bulk supplier.

The cost savings in switching to on-site nitrogen gas generation is staggering. Brett Rogers, Purity Gas's Sales Manager for Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical, said one new client in Fort McMurray, Alberta expects to reduce spending on nitrogen gas by 88% vs. delivered nitrogen, resulting in annual savings of more than $13 million.

He said relying on delivery trucks travelling long distances is expensive, with as much as 50% of the cost of nitrogen gas going toward transportation.

"Any large user of nitrogen gas benefits from controlling their own supply. In the remote and harsh environments common to the oil and gas sector, generating nitrogen gas on site is the only logical choice. With deliveries, besides facing high costs, you have constant worry. If the trucks are late or don't show up, the financial impact is usually measured in millions of dollars. There is simply no need to take that risk when you can have a reliable, continuous supply and total independence."

Besides the poor reliability associated with trucking, affected by bad weather, construction, collisions, and mechanical issues, there's unnecessary environmental impact.

Hopkins explained, "There are 265 miles of road between the oil sands operations in Fort McMurray and the nearest fractional distillation plant that produces liquid nitrogen. Many users receive several deliveries a day. Imagine just one truck travelling 530 miles a day – this alone represents almost 800 tons of CO 2 emissions. Now imagine hundreds of trucks travelling this route. We offer an alternative."

Nitrogen gas essential in oil and gas operations

Nitrogen gas is inert, dry, and non-reactive. In upstream oil extraction activities (e.g., surface mining, in-situ thermal, and conventional and tight oil production), nitrogen gas is required to displace oxygen and prevent explosive atmospheres. It's added to the top of storage tanks to keep oxygen and moisture out and is used to purge pipelines, maintain pressure, and test for leaks – all critical operations to ensure equipment is protected and operations run safely.

Nitrogen gas is also essential throughout midstream and downstream activities as product is moved, processed, and stored in pipelines, gas plants, refineries, petrochemical operations, and gas stations.

Chris Styles, Purity Gas's other co-founder, said the company has been making significant investments in its growing presence in the Athabasca Oil Sands to support current and future projects.

"As our energy sector clients focus efforts on continuous improvement by investing in our technology, we'll continue to invest in their success."

Purpose-built solutions

Outside of the oil and gas industry, some of the largest nitrogen gas users are in food and beverage production and packaging, pharmaceuticals, and metal fabrication. Styles explained that Purity Gas solutions are adaptable to specific industries and applications.

"We're talking about energy production today, but we work with all engineering disciplines and design entirely bespoke solutions. Our systems are operating around heavy equipment in hazardous, challenging environments, as well as in carefully controlled zones for food-safe production or advanced industrial manufacturing. Our clients trust the breadth of our experience."

For more information, visit puritygas.ca .

SOURCE Purity Gas Inc.