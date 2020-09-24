Purity is the Highest Rated Organic Distillery in the World

ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of judges and industry experts across the globe blind tasted Purity Vodka, Purity Spritz, and Purity Gin. The results coming out of multiple prestigious competitions was remarkably consistent, GOLD.

Ultimate Spirits Challenge

Master blender Mathias Tonnesson Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka - The World's best tasting vodka

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka Awarded 96 points - Extraordinary Ultimate Recommendation 2020

Selected as "Top 100 Spirit" – the only organic spirit selected as a Top 100 Spirit 2020

International Spirits Challenge

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka – Double Gold Medalist 2020

Purity Navy Strength Organic Gin – Double Gold Medalist 2020

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka – Trophy winner 2019 (World´s best organic vodka)

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka – Gold medalist 2019

Purity Old Tom Organic Gin – Gold Medalist 2016

International Wine and Spirits Competition

Purity Navy Strength Organic Gin Awarded 95 points – Gold Medalist 2020

Purity Mediterranean Citrus Spritz Awarded 95 points – Gold Medalist 2020

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka – Trophy winner 2017 (Best vodka in the world)

Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka – Gold Medalist 2017

Purity Signature 34 Edition Organic Vodka - Gold Medalist 2017

"It is humbling and gratifying to watch so many experts choose Purity (www.puritydistillery.com) completely based on taste," said Master Blender Mathias Tonnesson. "It takes extra time, care, and attention to source superior ingredients then carefully distill them, it's reassuring when others recognize the Purity taste shining through."

Mathias continues, "We distill our spirit very slowly, many times, in a specially designed copper still. It can be compared to when you slowly cook your food at a low temperature. It brings the most taste, character and depth to the spirit and it's a process that other brands don't bother with. For Purity, every step matter because the taste matters. Our goal is to make the best tasting spirit in the world and make products we are proud to sell and to serve to our family and friends.

Our main ingredients, Swedish wheat and malted barley, are carefully selected without any chemical cultivation or processing. We believe that by using organic ingredients it creates much better tasting spirits, and of course, is better for mother nature. We also value the quality of the water that we use and believe it's crucial to the taste. Most brands use only distilled water, which removes any of the natural nuances, sediments and flavors that help bring out the complexity of the vodka. At Purity, we use naturally soft Swedish water, and as a result, it blends with the other ingredients creating a complex, characterful and truly unique spirit."

ABOUT PURITY DISTILLERY

At Purity Distillery we only have one motivation – to produce the best tasting spirits imaginable. It's a simple statement that is very difficult to achieve. For the last decade every decision is based on that one criterion. From choosing the best organic ingredients and mineral-rich soft natural water, to spending years refining our unique distillation process. Every step matter, because the taste matters. That's all that counts.

