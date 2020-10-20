Purity Organic® CBD Hot Teas Now Available Nationwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC, a leading consumer seed-to-shelf CBD company dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the mainstream wellness category, announced today the rollout of Purity Organic CBD Hot Teas. Created in partnership with Purity Organic, an organic food and beverage brand focusing on better-for-you products, the new line of benefit-focused herbal teas is made with quality non-GMO ingredients and features high levels of CBD. The launch is one of several planned product collaborations and marks the first Purity Organic entry into the CBD space.

Purity Organic CBD Hot Teas combine the delicious taste of simple organic ingredients Purity Organic is known for with Kadenwood's proprietary, high-quality CBD formula to create a line that allows mainstream consumers to explore the benefits of CBD. This expansion of Purity Organic's portfolio marks a shift in perceptions toward a normalization of the CBD space, as mainstream CPG brands look to bring quality and trusted CBD products to market.

Containing 15mg of CBD per tea bag, Purity Organic CBD Hot Teas are free of any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives and are available in four herbal benefit-focused flavors, allowing users to choose the CBD experience to meet their needs, including:

English Breakfast Tea: Perfect to enjoy any time of day, this modern take on an English classic features bold, invigorating flavors with a blend of organic black teas.

SLEEP Chamomile Tea: A soothing blend of chamomile and lavender ingredients calms the body and mind with the perfect combination to help you relax and unwind.

REVIVE Earl Grey Tea : A bold blend of high-quality classic black teas enhanced with bergamot orange to deliver a smooth flavor that will help invigorate your senses.

FOCUS Green Tea & Lemon: Refreshing green tea flavors and a citrusy hint of lemon, enhanced with lemongrass to keep you focused any time of day.

"We're focused on building a line of CBD products under the Kadenwood umbrella that bring consumers new options in formats that best allow them to experience CBD in a way that fits into their daily lives," said Erick Dickens, Co-Founder and CEO of Kadenwood. "Our consumers wanted us to explore products in new categories and we sought to find a partner that reflected our commitment to quality when entering the CPG space. We're excited to rollout Purity Organic Hot CBD Teas as we continue to explore new markets for our CBD products."

Purity Organic CBD Teas have a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 18-count box and will be available online at PurityOrganicCBD.com.

To learn more about Kadenwood brands, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

About CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants and has many potential therapeutic benefits. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce any feelings of being "high." Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, compounds derived from hemp plants are now federally legal and consumers can enjoy the many benefits this natural compound provides.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In Fall 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT in personal care.

About Purity Organic

Purity Organic is an organic food company based in Oakland, CA focusing on better for you products. At Purity Organic, we think organic and delicious is the way we should all be able to drink. At a price we can all feel good about.

