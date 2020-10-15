Purity Preferred™ Pet CBD Products Now Available Nationwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC, a leading consumer seed-to-shelf CBD company dedicated to fostering trust and transparency in the mainstream wellness category, announced today the launch of a new Pet-specific brand, Purity Preferred, in partnership with established organic food and beverage brand Purity Organic. Purity Preferred is the first of several planned collaborations, and marks the first entry by both brands into the Pet Care space.

Purity Preferred was created with canine and feline well-being at the forefront of the development process, and formulated using a blend of Kadenwood's proprietary Broad Spectrum CBD oil and active anti-inflammatory ingredients Moringa Oil and Krill Oil. Purity Preferred Hip & Joint CBD Oils also feature Copaiba, an essential oil known to help reduce symptoms of arthritis. The two benefit-focused formulations are available in a range of potencies, allowing pet-owners to select a product to suit their needs based on the size of the pet.

Purity Preferred Calming CBD Oil Drops offer the calming and stress-relieving benefits of CBD in four chicken-flavored doses:

100mg CBD ($49.99) for small dogs and cats (up to 20lbs)

for small dogs and cats (up to 20lbs) 300mg CBD ($69.99) for medium dogs (21 to 40lbs)

for medium dogs (21 to 40lbs) 600mg CBD ($79.99) for large dogs (40 to 60lbs)

for large dogs (40 to 60lbs) 900mg CBD ($89.99) for extra-large dogs (60+ lbs)

Purity Preferred Hip & Joint CBD Oil Drops help reduce inflammation and help improve mobility in three bacon-flavored doses:

300mg CBD ($69.99) for medium dogs (21 to 40lbs)

for medium dogs (21 to 40lbs) 600mg CBD ($79.99) for large dogs (41 to 60lbs)

for large dogs (41 to 60lbs) 900mg CBD ($89.99) for extra-large dogs (60+ lbs)

"Kadenwood's industry-leading innovation and quality standards have allowed us to create formulas worthy of the Purity name. We built the brand from the ground up, with safety and efficacy in mind," said Cristina Weekes, President of Kadenwood Pet. "The launch of Purity Preferred ensures our consumers' pets have access to the same quality CBD as our Kadenwood brands, in a range of products that allows pet owners to choose a personalized potency to meet their pet's needs."

The Purity Preferred brand will be led by Cristina Weekes, President of Kadenwood Pet, who brings over a decade of pet category experience and twenty years of leadership in the CPG space. In addition, Scott Link will join the Kadenwood Pet team as VP of Sales, bringing nearly three decades of consumer products sales, marketing and management experience with leading CPG organizations. Focused exclusively on the pet space for the last 10 years, Scott's experience also includes retail sales, trade marketing and distribution channel development across Pet Specialty, Independent Pet, Food & Drug, Mass Market, Club, and Natural sectors.

"We're excited to bring the benefits of our industry-leading CBD to an entirely new category with the launch of Purity Preferred," said Erick Dickens, CEO and co-founder of Kadenwood, LLC. "Cristina and Scott are veterans in the pet care space and were able to ensure we developed a line of quality products that meet real consumer needs, reflecting our commitment to maintaining trust and transparency in the CBD sector along with the standards of wellness associated with the Purity brand."

Purity Preferred Hip & Joint CBD Oil and Purity Preferred Calming CBD Oil are available now on www.puritypreferred.com.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and calmative properties.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC. In Fall 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care.

About Purity Organic

Purity Organic is an organic beverage company based in Oakland, CA focusing on better for you products. At Purity Organic, we think organic and delicious is the way we should all be able to drink. At a price we can all feel good about.

SOURCE Kadenwood, LLC

