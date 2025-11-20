Purity Products® Expands Innovation Pipeline With Launch of Several New Formulas in 2025

Company recalls history of innovation, accelerating development of clinically-backed nutritional solutions featuring patented ingredients and next-generation wellness science.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Products® is expanding its innovation pipeline with more than five newly launched formulations, featured within the company's "New at Purity" product collection. The new formulations include Red Biome, MyBiotin Gummies, B-12 Ultra Fresh, MyMagnesium and Perfect Purples with BrainBerry. These additions highlight Purity Products®' commitment to delivering advanced, clinically supported nutritional solutions that reflect the latest developments in ingredient science and wellness research.

"We could not be more excited to introduce this array of truly innovative formulas to the market. And stay tuned, because we've got several more still in the development stage that we think are really to going to be game-changers," said Jason Kam, VP of Business Development, Purity Products®.

Each new formula has been crafted using clinically validated nutrients, patented ingredients, and targeted wellness modalities designed to support modern health needs—from cognitive performance and heart health to energy, metabolic balance, and everyday vitality.

"Every formula we release is the result of rigorous research, ingredient validation, and collaboration with experts in the field of wellness science," said Jahn Levin, President and CEO of Purity Products®. "The newest additions to our product family represent our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence."

The expanded lineup underscores Purity Products®' long-standing mission to make high-quality, evidence-based nutritional support more accessible. With over 33 years of product development rooted in clinical discovery, the company continues to push forward with next-generation formulas designed for efficacy, transparency, and customer trust.

About Purity Products®

Purity Products® is a leading nutritional supplement company founded in 1993 by President and CEO Jahn Levin, built on a passion for science and a commitment to wellness. What began as a small three-person operation in Great Neck, NY has grown into a thriving organization with over 100 employees and more than 200 evidence-based formulations serving over one million customers. The company is distinguished by its dedication to clinically-validated ingredients, continuous innovation in nutritional science, and a culture centered on respect, collaboration, and customer care. Purity Products® maintains a strong focus on delivering premium-quality supplements supported by decades of clinical discovery, drawing on established science and new clinical research. Guided by its belief that "people don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care," Purity Products® remains committed to improving lives through trusted wellness solutions.

