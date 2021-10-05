Purity Products Releases Muscle Accelerator to Enhance Muscle Strength and Size

"We have been testing and formulating this unique, patented product for over two years due to increased demand for a plant-based supplement that increases muscle strength and growth," said Jahn Levin, President and CEO of Purity Products. "At Purity, we want to assist the efforts of our customers who are working to boost their muscle gains with our formula that is clinically tested to show results."

Purity's Muscle Accelerator Blend consists of two concentrated, clinically studied botanicals — East Indian Globe Thistle, a tested botanical flower head used to promote physical performance along with rejuvenation and Mango Tree Bark, which is used in modern traditional practices including supporting circulatory system health. The special combination of these two key ingredients works towards accelerating muscle strength, size and endurance in as little as 14 days when combined with an effective workout regimen.

In clinical tests, men experienced up to two times greater improvement in muscle endurance, up to four times greater improvement in muscle size, and up to five times greater improvement in lower body strength. These results were confirmed in not one, but two clinical studies. After 60 days, men experienced increased lean body mass, lower body fat and even a bump in free testosterone.

From preliminary research, ingredient sourcing, and final formulation, Purity Products® sets the standard for high-quality, evidence-based nutritional supplements. Available online for $49.95, Purity's Muscle Accelerator will help you gain strength, boost energy and endurance, and help you achieve your fitness goals. For more information, go to: https://shop.purityproducts.com/nutritional-supplements-to-optimize-strength-and-fitness/purity-muscle-accelerator

ABOUT Purity Products®

With over 200 cutting-edge formulations serving well over one million customers, Purity Products® stands at the intersection of science and innovation. Founded by Jahn Levin, President and CEO, in 1993, Purity Products® bring the highest quality products manufactured using the strictest standards for safety and potency. The company has a special department that monitors and tests all products and procedures and holds supply partners to the same set principles and standards.

