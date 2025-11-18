Purity Scientific Expands Service Operations into Boston and New England, Strengthening Support for the World's Leading Life Sciences Market

ARCADE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Scientific, together with its subsidiaries GenTech Scientific and Conquer Scientific, announced its expansion into the Boston and New England markets, providing laboratories with faster, more flexible service options for analytical instruments. The move reflects the company's growing national footprint and commitment to serving the world's most research-intensive life sciences region.

Boston and New England together represent the largest life sciences and biotechnology hub in the world, home to thousands of laboratories spanning academic, clinical, and commercial research. Purity Scientific now provides regional laboratories with direct access to its multi-vendor service contracts, preventive maintenance programs, and refurbishment capabilities. Customers receive faster support and consistent quality at prices up to 40 percent below OEM alternatives.

The expansion complements Purity Scientific's existing infrastructure in San Diego, Philadelphia, and Western New York, creating a national network of field service coverage that supports laboratories across the United States and Canada.

Purity Scientific's entry into the region builds on its successful Land & Expand strategy, which focuses on earning initial engagements through service excellence and expanding relationships across the laboratory lifecycle. The company's service contracts provide OEM-level quality, backed by certified Solution Scientists who combine field experience with deep refurbishment expertise.

"Our expansion into New England underscores our belief that laboratories deserve expert service that matches OEM quality but delivers it faster, more affordably, and across every instrument in the lab," said Matthew Boucher, Chief Executive Officer of Purity Scientific. "Our presence in Boston gives customers a trusted local partner who can support their work reliably, whether we sold the instrument or not."

Purity Scientific's Solution Scientists already support several OEMs under subcontract for instruments outside their own product lines, a capability that further strengthens the company's credibility as a national service provider. Purity Scientific's local presence gives New England laboratories faster service, shorter turnaround times, and the ability to consolidate multiple instrument types under a single provider.

