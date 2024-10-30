PurLife Dispensary Launches "LIGHT UP THE VOTE" Campaign Featuring Limited-Edition Donald OG and Kamala Kush Strains to Encourage Voter Turnout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Election Day approaches, PurLife Dispensary is excited to announce its "LIGHT UP THE VOTE" campaign, designed to inspire New Mexicans to participate in the democratic process.

Donald OG and Kamala Kush Strains at PurLife Dispensary encourages New Mexicans to vote on Election Day.

Beginning Friday, November 1, PurLife will debut two exclusive, limited-time strains: Donald OG and Kamala Kush. These election-themed strains will be available in LIGHT UP THE VOTE branded 3.5G prepacks for $20 each at all 15 PurLife dispensary locations while supplies last through Election Day. Due to limited supply, customers are encouraged to visit early to secure their Donald OG and Kamala Kush before they sell out.

In a creative twist on popular PurLife favorites, Donald OG and Kamala Kush are reimagined versions of the beloved Don Mega and Northern Lights Indicas. Each strain is carefully crafted to deliver the bold, balanced profiles that customers enjoy, with a unique electoral theme.

"Our goal with LIGHT UP THE VOTE is to spark enthusiasm for voting," said Steve Cottrell, Chief Executive Officer of PurLife. "Donald OG and Kamala Kush are more than just limited-edition products; they remind us that every voice matters. We encourage everyone to vote on Election Day. It's a vital opportunity to influence our community, and our campaign celebrates that spirit. We hope our customers enjoy these special strains and remember to head to the polls."

Join PurLife Dispensary in making a difference this Election Day—let's LIGHT UP THE VOTE!

About PurLife Dispensaries

PurLife is dedicated to providing premium-quality cannabis products in a welcoming and educational environment. With 15 locations across New Mexico, we empower customers with knowledge about the benefits of cannabis while offering a diverse selection of products and brands. We take pride in cultivating top-quality indoor cannabis, featuring over 50 unique strains in the PurLife Strain Vault. Our state-of-the-art lab produces premium concentrates and vapes, while our kitchen crafts some of the most delicious and effective edibles available. Committed to community engagement and responsible consumption, PurLife aims to enhance the well-being of our customers and support local initiatives. We believe in the power of cannabis to improve lives.

For more information, visit www.purlifenm.com.

