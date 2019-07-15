PurLife Management Group Opens New Dispensary Location in Farmington, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PurLife Management Group ("PurLife" or "the company"), a leading vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant footprint in the state of New Mexico, announced today the opening of a new dispensary location in Farmington, NM. The new store, located at 3024 E. Main Street, is the company's sixth location in New Mexico and officially opened for business on July 8th.

Situated in the San Juan Plaza, this new location features all of the signature traits of a PurLife dispensary, including:

A modern design and layout with earth tone décor;

The latest display and POS technology;

A wide-range of premiere products, including flower, edibles, concentrates and apparel; and

A friendly, well-trained and engaging staff dedicated to delivering the highest level of patient-centric care to the community they serve.

"Delivering patient-centric care starts with providing accessibility within critical markets," says Darren White, co-founder and chief executive officer of PurLife. "Part of our mission is to identify markets such as Farmington where there is not sufficient access to top-tier alternative medicine and introduce our platform to the community in order to fill that void. We're proud to open our sixth location in our home market of New Mexico and look forward to continuing to serve the communities where we operate."

As is the case with all of PurLife's New Mexico dispensary locations, this new Farmington store will be open seven days a week. Weekdays it will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm, and weekends from 10:00am to 4:00pm. PurLife has hired a staff of six to operate the store, which brings the company's total number of jobs created in New Mexico to 85.

"One of the primary drivers for PurLife's success has been our continued desire to create jobs," says Indy White J.D., co-founder, chief legal officer and director of dispensary operations at PurLife. "Every time that we open a new dispensary location, we are providing new jobs to that community. These are jobs that simply would not exist if it wasn't for the continued growth of the state's medical marijuana program, which added more than twenty thousand patients over the last year. As the program continues to grow, we will continue to evaluate new markets to expand our presence and brand. On behalf of everyone at PurLife, I want to thank the Farmington community and New Mexico state officials for their support in making this new store a reality and invite everyone in the community to come out and experience our new dispensary."

PurLife plans to open three additional dispensary locations in New Mexico by the end of 2019, beginning with Alamogordo and Rio Rancho sites targeted for opening in the fall. Additionally, the company, along with its partners, will also open new dispensary locations under the PurLife brand in both Columbus, Ohio and West Monroe, Louisiana later this year.

For more information, please visit www.PurLifeNM.com.

ABOUT PURLIFE MANAGEMENT GROUP

PurLife Management Group ("PurLife") is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant footprint in the state of New Mexico. Founded and led by former political leaders, public safety officials and military veterans, the company takes a responsible and patient-centric approach to every stage of the process from seed to sale. PurLife also offers a wide-range of industry leading advisory services, including application support, infrastructure development, cultivation and dispensary management consulting. In January 2019, PurLife launched its own CBD product line, sold through its CannaCare subsidiary under the PurLife brand. The company is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico with operations and assets in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.PurLifeNM.com.

CONTACT

Jake Malcynsky

Gaffney Bennett for PurLife

PurLife@gbpr.com

(860) 229-0301

SOURCE PurLife Management Group