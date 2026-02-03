Purlin and Final Offer Merge to Create Real Estate's First AI Platform Unifying Real Estate, Mortgage, and Title

One integrated platform for search, negotiation, mortgage, and title—proven to drive 14x advertising ROI and 5% higher sale prices.

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purlin®, the AI platform powering enterprise real estate operations, and Final Offer™, the industry's only consumer-facing offer negotiation marketplace, today announced a merger to create the first end-to-end AI operating system for residential real estate, mortgage, title and escrow.

The combined entity serves more than 35,000 real estate professionals, 15 million consumers, and leading brokerages including Douglas Elliman, William Pitt | Julia B Fee Sotheby's International Realty, and Keller Williams' largest franchise, GO Network. Agents using the platforms have achieved results including an average 14x ROI on Google ads vs. human-managed campaigns, 10% lead-to-client conversion, 5% higher sale-to-list price and 12 days faster time to sale.

Why This Matters Now

Real estate moves $2 trillion annually through fragmented workflows, with agents typically using five or more disconnected systems from search to close. The Purlin-Final Offer combination replaces that patchwork with a single AI backbone connecting every participant from first ad click to final signature.

"For the first time, real estate will have an AI platform trained on the full lifecycle of a transaction, from search behavior to offer dynamics to closing terms,ˮ said Giorgi Chigogidze, Founder of Purlin and CEO of the combined company. "That depth of first-party data allows us to guide pricing, negotiation strategy, and client decisions with a level of precision and confidence no other company can match, helping real estate professionals perform at a higher level while giving consumers more transparency, trust, and better outcomes.ˮ

For Real Estate Professionals

The combined platform delivers:

AI-powered lead generation: Digital ads, property valuations, market reports, and digital assistants qualifying leads 24/7.

AI-powered search and collections: agent/client collaborative search including natural language and proprietary image search with AI nurturing and recommendations that speed search to offer.

Offer and negotiation: AI-powered offer creation and countering in minutes. Itʼs the only platform available today that fills the offer negotiation gap and will provide proprietary guidance drawn from behavioral signals across winning and losing offers.

Automated contract compliance: AI audit reducing manual contract review from minutes to seconds while flagging Fair Housing risks.

Unified deal room: Single dashboard and AI communications assistant keeping agents, lenders, title officers, and clients aligned on deadlines in real-time.

Fair housing compliance: ensures listing descriptions, ads and AI communications meet fair housing standards.

"The industry currently forces agents, teams, and brokerages to stitch together incompatible software, creating friction that costs deals," said Judd Hoffman, Co-Founder of Final Offer and President of the combined company. "We are replacing that fragmentation with a unified AI platform. By integrating mortgage and title directly into the negotiation workflow, we give our partners, from solo practitioners to enterprise leaders, the ability to control the transaction's outcome rather than just reacting to it."

For Consumers

Final Offer's marketplace will gain Purlin's AI capabilities, offering:

Real-time alerts when offers are submitted, deadlines approach, or sellers enable "buy it now" options.

AI-powered search that understands natural language and responds with Fair Housing-compliant recommendations.

Transparent negotiation visibility eliminating the anxiety of blind bidding and providing sellers with true market value.

Leadership and Structure

Giorgi Chigogidze Purlin Founder) will serve as CEO. Final Offer co-founders take key roles: Judd Hoffman as President and J. Danko Fatovic as Chief Product Officer and Chairman.

The combined company will operate as Purlin Enterprises, Inc., with Purlin serving as the enterprise platform brand and Final Offer continuing as the consumer marketplace. As the companies integrate, customers will continue to be supported seamlessly, with no changes to day-to-day operations or service.

This merger represents a natural evolution of a partnership first sparked in the 2024 NAR REACH program. The early connection, facilitated by Second Century Ventures and the REACH team, planted the seed for what is now a transformative company bringing together proprietary AI, first-party data and network effects that provide additional clarity and personalization to all parties throughout the transaction.

About Purlin

Purlin, the leading AI platform powering the real estate process and operations, was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Silicon Beach, California. Purlinʼs platform uses AI to automate and enrich the entire transaction lifecycle across brokerages, lenders, escrow and title firms, and their clients. For more information, visit purlin.ai .

About Final Offer

Final Offer is the only consumer-facing negotiation platform in real estate. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Hingham, MA, Final Offer empowers agents and consumers with real-time offer visibility and verified terms to improve the home selling and buying process. For more information, visit finaloffer.com .

