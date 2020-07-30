Purlin Launches StyleExplorer, Industry's First Room-by-Room Home Exploration Experience

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purlin announced today the launch of StyleExplorer, the flagship of its intelligent technology platform that helps sellers, buyers, and renters explore and compare homes room-by-room. StyleExplorer transforms the online home search norm by enabling users to explore and discover what they like in a home and in a neighborhood before picking homes to tour in the physical world. A buyer or a renter can compare images of architectural styles, layouts, room designs, and the "look" and "feel" of homes in specific locations side-by-side. For example, CA buyers can explore and compare backyards in priciest properties in California. Conversely, an LA owner can instantly generate a photo collage of kitchen interiors in modern priciest homes in Los Angeles and peek into kitchens in their neighborhood when remodeling or preparing to list their house for sale. As users browse and save favorite images ("Peeks"), Purlin's image-based AI continually refines their style profile, forming a foundation for finding their well-matched homes when they are ready.

"We created Purlin because real estate technology was failing the homebuyer in its most important task: finding the right home," says Giorgi Chigogidze, CEO and Founder. "We believe that the process must be shaped around an understanding of a homebuyer's unique style and design preferences, and then augmented with practical considerations about lifestyle, daily routines, and budget. StyleExplorer accomplishes that. Using our AI, we connect homebuyers to the right homes, brokers to ready buyers, and lenders to safer mortgages."

"What's powerful about StyleExplorer is that it brings emotion back into the homebuying purchase cycle using image-based AI," says Chris Steege, Purlin CSO and CMO. "It engages the homebuyer's imagination and takes them on a style exploration, getting to know better and better what they like, before presuming to know what they want."

StyleExplorer users can continue on Purlin's mobile app to find a home at the moment that is right for them. The app performs a multi-vector analysis to match users directly with homes personalized to users' style preferences, budget, important places in their lives, family size, and other implicit or explicit preferences. Then a well-trained neural network chat platform curates the user experience, nudging the process along to home showing and provides export advice and support along the way.

"We believe that AI is there to make Real Estate consumers smarter and more efficient," says Ilya Dorfman, CTO. "We implemented a computer vision technology, machine learning data augmentation, and natural language processing bots that extend human capabilities, empower our customers and make their home-finding experience more pleasant. I've been in the real estate tech industry since MLS listings appeared online and I'm not aware of another platform that can deliver precise results against a complex query focused on private pools in Mediterranean big-ticket properties in Beverly Hills."

StyleExplorer is seeded with properties in California and is soon expanding into Nevada, Arizona, Illinois, and Florida.

