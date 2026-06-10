PurMinds Enterprises, Inc. (Formerly Pacific Software, Inc.) Appoints Angelo Pizzuto as CFO, COO, Secretary, and Treasurer to Lead PCAOB Audit and Commercialization Phase

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - PurMinds Enterprises, Inc. (formerly Pacific Software, Inc.) (OTC: PFSF) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, today announced it has appointed Angelo Pizzuto as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer, effective immediately. He succeeds James DiPrima, who resigned to pursue other professional ventures and who will remain available in an advisory capacity during the transition to ensure continuity throughout the upcoming PCAOB audit period.

Mr. Pizzuto's immediate mandate is to lead the Company through its PCAOB audit over the next two to three months. To ensure total transparency and audit readiness, PurMinds has engaged an independent third-party accounting firm to prepare technical accounting memos and perform a rigorous internal review of the Company's financial records prior to the formal audit commencement.

Furthermore, Mr. Pizzuto will oversee the commercialization of various high-value opportunities within the Company's operating entities and will support the CEO in strategic capital-raising initiatives, including private placements under Regulation S and Regulation D, to fund the Company's clinical and commercial milestones.

Mr. Pizzuto is an accomplished senior executive with over 20 years' experience in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital markets, and corporate governance. He has a proven track record of driving business transformations, leading successful turnarounds, and securing over $150M in financing across diverse sectors in both Canada and the U.S. For the past three years, he has been a core member of the Company's operating entity, 10763942 Canada Inc. (aka PurMinds NeuroPharma), serving as CFO and COO.

Prior to joining PurMinds NeuroPharma, Mr. Pizzuto served as Vice President of Corporate Finance & Integration at Sandbox Advertising, a full-service communication and digital marketing agency serving the healthcare, biotech, and clinical therapy sectors. Previously, he was employed as CFO and COO at Monocrete Corp., a construction aggregates business. Before that, he served as VP of Finance at Soroc Technology Inc., an Ontario-based Information and technology services company.

Mr. Pizzuto has also provided fractional CFO services in financial restructuring, capital acquisition, product launches and operational scaling and related domains, to numerous entities.

He holds a Master of Business Administration, Executive Program, from Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario.

"We are gratified to have Angelo join the PurMinds Enterprises team," said CEO Janet Qi. "His deep familiarity with the Company's operations and his leadership through our strategic development make him uniquely qualified to lead our financial and operational strategy moving forward.

"Angelo's appointment also ensures a seamless transition as we finalize our audit, initiate our capital strategy, and move toward our next phase of corporate growth."

About PurMinds Enterprises, Inc. PurMinds is a biotech company building an integrated precision medicine ecosystem through the convergence of advanced therapeutics (with focus on neurological disorders), decentralized diagnostics, and data-driven healthcare intelligence. Central to this strategy is PurMinds' exclusive partnership with SpectroChip Global Inc.

SpectroChip has developed the world's first fingernail-sized photonic chip-based diagnostic system integrating the core functionalities of spectrophotometry, chromatography, and lateral flow immunoassays (LFIA). The full-spectrum handheld or pocket-sized spectrometer can bring hospital-grade diagnostics directly to clinics, pharmacies, community health centers, and patients' bedside. In this partnership, PurMinds is the exclusive global partner to develop and supply all rapid diagnostic kits used in the SpectroChip POCT platform. Together, PurMinds and SpectroChip are developing a decentralized POCT ecosystem that combines real-time diagnostics, longitudinal health monitoring, data-driven analytics, and personalized therapeutic pathways into a unified healthcare intelligence platform, while building a scalable, recurring-revenue infrastructure designed to support sustainable growth and long-term enterprise value.

For more information, visit www.PurMinds.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's audit timelines, commercialization efforts, and potential capital raises. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements should circumstances change.

SOURCE PurMinds Enterprises, Inc.