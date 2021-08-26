PURO Air's Aurora UV Air Fan Proven 99.976% Effective Against Eradicating the Virus That Causes COVID-19 (Including Delta-Variant)

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURO™ UV Disinfection Lighting announces today the results of an independent lab test proving its PURO Air Aurora UV Air Fan, offering continuous air disinfection, is effective in inactivating aerosolized SARS-CoV-2.

The in vitro study was conducted in July and August 2021 by Innovative Bioanalysis to determine the single air pass efficacy of PURO Air's Aurora unit in reducing the aerosolized pathogen SARS-CoV-2. Laboratory results prove beyond a doubt that the device is effective in reducing viral concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 by 99.976% in a single pass.

"These important lab results come at a critical time for schools, hospitals and other indoor spaces as we face a Delta-variant fueled COVID surge," said Brian Stern, CEO of PURO Lighting. "The Aurora is a powerful unit and we are extremely proud of its ability to eradicate airborne pathogens, including today's coronavirus."

PURO's Aurora provides continuous and powerful disinfection of the air through UV-C irradiance to reduce airborne pathogens in occupied spaces. This high-performance air disinfection device includes ozone-free UV-C lamps that last up to 18,000-hours. The Aurora is quiet and comes in either an easy to install wall-mounted or fast deployment mobile version.

"Our goal has always been to provide technology solutions that offer both safety and a much-needed sense of security as we continue to navigate this pandemic," said Stern. "Our PURO Air products, including the Aurora, will continue to keep people safe from airborne coronavirus pathogens in the places they visit and work."

Earlier this year, PURO Lighting announced its expansion into the continuous UV air disinfection space. PURO Air offers a new line of products specially designed to eradicate airborne pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 from occupied rooms through air duct, HVAC systems, and in-room solutions. PURO Air products, including the Aurora, have been instrumental in helping critical areas, including schools, universities, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, safely resume operations after COVID-related closures.

PURO's Aurora has been implemented in many universities and K-12 schools, as well as the Colorado Center for Medical Excellence, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

"With IUP committed to returning to fully face-to-face instruction this fall, we knew we would want and need to implement some powerful technology to help keep everyone safe amidst the ongoing pandemic," said Indiana University of Pennsylvania facilities manager Larry Miller. "I was really drawn to Aurora's durability, easy implementation, and that it's essentially maintenance-free. You just turn it on, and it disinfects. That's why we chose PURO to help keep our campus clean and safe for our students, our employees, and our visitors."

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO™ Lighting promotes health and safety by bringing proven and powerful UV light disinfection devices to all indoor spaces where people gather including hospitals, medical and manufacturing facilities, transportation, schools, entertainment venues, office buildings, and much more, all without the use of chemicals. All PURO Lighting products, whether it's our powerful pulsed-Xenon line powered by Violet Defense® technology, or our PURO Air products, providing continuous UV disinfection of air in occupied spaces, can rapidly disinfect any indoor area eradicating up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi and more including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus.

