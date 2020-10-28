PURO Lighting announces Strategic New Alliance with Acuity Brands to innovate and manufacture new products

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PURO™ UV Disinfection Lighting, powered by Violet Defense technology, announces a step forward in its mission to be the leader in innovative UV disinfection products, through a new strategic alliance with Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI). Acuity Brands is one of the world's leading providers of lighting, lighting controls and building management solutions. This strategic alliance builds on agreements already in place with PURO Lighting's technology partner Violet Defense® and will allow Acuity Brands access to Violet Defense's patented, pulsed-xenon UV technology. Through this relationship, PURO Lighting will able to leverage the extensive supply chain capabilities of Acuity Brands, work with Acuity as the contract manufacturer for PURO-branded disinfection products, and scale production to make PURO Lighting products more accessible and affordable in an increasingly active and competitive marketplace.

Additionally, PURO Lighting and Acuity Brands will immediately begin co-developing the next generation of new and innovative UV technology products. "We're excited to start innovating with Acuity Brands, creating new product ideas, and building on our deep understanding of the emerging UV disinfection market," says PURO Lighting CEO, Brian Stern. "Customers from healthcare, transit, schools, hospitality, and other industries are highly motivated to find UV disinfection products for a wide variety of infection control requirements and budgets, providing PURO Lighting with the opportunity to deliver effective and affordable solutions, and to protect the public today during COVID-19, virus and whatever may come in the future."

Powered by Violet Defense technology, PURO Lighting offers flexible and affordable disinfection solutions including Sentry mobile disinfection units, and Helo units, the first known, full-spectrum UV fixture miniaturized to be wall-mounted or installed in a ceiling.

PURO UV Disinfection Lighting units are currently being utilized in hospitals and urgent care clinics, hotels, manufacturing facilities, universities, police departments, fire departments, fitness centers and more throughout the United States.

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO™ Lighting products, powered by Violet Defense® technology, have set out to take proven UV light disinfection technology to the next level by making it more powerful, more affordable and most importantly, smaller and easier to utilize. PURO Lighting products can rapidly disinfect any room of any size and at any time using the proprietary miniaturized, pulsed Xenon Light Engine System. Our high intensity broad-spectrum UV disinfection units rapidly kill up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and can significantly reduce the growth of fungi such as yeasts and molds. All in remarkably small, yet powerful fixed or mobile units designed for any sized space. For more information, visit www.purolighting.com or contact Sonia Awan at [email protected].

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services. Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by over 10,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

SOURCE PURO