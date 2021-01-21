PURO Lighting Continues to Build Momentum with Record Growth in 2020 Tweet this

Recently, PURO Lighting announced a new strategic alliance with Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) as part of their continued expansion. Acuity Brands is one of the world's leading providers of lighting, lighting controls and building management solutions. This strategic alliance builds on agreements already in place with PURO Lighting's technology partner Violet Defense and will allow Acuity Brands access to Violet Defense's patented, pulsed-Xenon UV technology.

"A new light is shining on the entire UV disinfection category as the world is turning to more and more to UV light disinfection," said Webb Lawrence, COO and Co-founder of PURO Lighting. "From schools, to hospitals, retail businesses to transportation and hospitality, all are looking for new and innovative technologies to disinfect and give the public confidence as they enter these spaces. PURO Lighting is proud to partner with these organizations and to be leading the way to innovate new ways to integrate our UV solutions into customized applications."

Today PURO Lighting offers both Helo units, a full-spectrum UV disinfection fixture miniaturized to be wall-mounted or installed in a ceiling, and Sentry mobile units offering flexible disinfection wherever people gather. Additionally, in 2020, PURO Lighting, along with Fetch Robotics, launched PUROBOT UV, an autonomous robot used for large space disinfection and high touch areas.

PURO UV Disinfection Lighting products are currently being utilized in hospitals and urgent care clinics, transportation, hotels, manufacturing facilities, universities, police departments, fire departments, fitness centers and more throughout the United States.

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO™ Lighting products, powered by Violet Defense® technology, have set out to take proven UV light disinfection technology to the next level by making it more powerful, more affordable and most importantly, smaller and easier to utilize. PURO Lighting products can rapidly disinfect any room of any size and at any time using the proprietary miniaturized, pulsed-Xenon light engine system. Our proven, high intensity broad-spectrum UV disinfection units rapidly kill up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and can significantly reduce the growth of fungi such as yeasts and molds*. All in remarkably small, yet powerful fixed or mobile units designed for any sized space. For more information, visit www.purolighting.com or contact Sonia Awan at [email protected]

*SARS-CoV-2, E. coli, Norovirus, MRSA, C. auris and C. diff

SOURCE PURO Lighting

Related Links

https://purolighting.com

