PURO Lighting Expands Offering to Continuous UV Light Air Disinfection with PURO Air

DENVER, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UV light disinfection is a proven and essential weapon in the war against COVID-19. Today, PURO UV Disinfection Lighting adds additional disinfection power with PURO Air, a new line of continuous UV air disinfection products explicitly designed to eradicate airborne pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 from occupied rooms through air duct, HVAC systems, and in-room solutions.

PURO Air offers four powerful solutions:

Aurora: UV air fan that mounts on the ceiling or stands in a room, oxidizing contaminants on the spot

Whisper: UV air fan that provides nearly silent but powerful air disinfection

Cloud: Safely provides continuous UV disinfection of the air

Defender: Disinfects the air flowing through an HVAC system to eradicate viruses, bacteria, molds, and spores

New PURO Air products can help critical areas, including schools, universities, hospitals, and healthcare and eldercare facilities, safely resume operations after COVID-related closures. Since these solutions can help keep these public spaces safe from pathogens, PURO Air products will provide both safety and a much-needed sense of security as we continue to look for technology and solutions to safely re-open these public spaces and keep them open.

"PURO Air offers the next evolution in a layered approach to ensure indoor spaces such as schools, healthcare facilities, and even offices are constantly and consistently safe from pathogens by continuously disinfecting and mitigating the potential dangers for crowds in those spaces," said Brian Stern, CEO of PURO Lighting. "PURO Air is critical to keeping schools open, and healthcare facilities and even offices pathogen free. Our PURO Air products can help keep people safe and feeling confident that the places they visit or work are protected."

PURO's continuous air disinfection products, as well as its UV disinfection lighting solutions, powered by Violet Defense® technology, made PURO Lighting a leader in innovating the use of UV light technology to protect against a wide variety of pathogens and infections. For more information, visit www.purolighting.com/puroair.

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

PURO™ Lighting offers a full suite of proven and powerful UV light disinfection products that disinfects both surfaces and the air up to 99.9% pathogen free. PURO's Helo and Sentry products, powered by Violet Defense® technology, make UV disinfection more powerful, more affordable, and, most importantly, smaller and easier to use. PURO's newest product line, PURO Air, continuously disinfects the air in rooms, in air ducts and in HVAC systems. All PURO Lighting products rapidly disinfect any room of any size at any time eradicating up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, and significantly reducing the growth of fungi such as yeasts and molds.

For more information, visit www.purolighting.com

