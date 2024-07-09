Puro Sound Labs Announces Back-to-School Sale: Promoting Audio Quality and Hearing Protection for Students

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puro Sound Labs, a leader in safe listening technology, announces significant discounts on its volume-limited kid's headphones for the back-to-school season. Starting on July 9th, parents and students can save up to 25% on award-winning headphones that offer superior audio quality and hearing protection.

Helping Protect Young Ears: A Growing Concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 1.1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss due to recreational noise exposure. Nancy Treft, a retired school nurse with 28 years of experience, emphasizes, "Children's hearing is incredibly sensitive. Using volume-limiting headphones like those from Puro Sound Labs can help prevent noise-induced hearing loss, ensuring children can develop their listening skills safely."

Dave Russell, CEO of Puro Sound Labs, adds, "Our mission is to provide superior hearing protection without compromising on sound quality. This sale allows more families to access this crucial technology as students return to school."

Featured Products

PuroQuiet-Plus™ Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Offers distraction-free sound with active noise cancellation and volume-limiting technology.

BT2200-Plus™ Volume-Limiting Kids Bluetooth Headphones: Durable, comfortable, and customizable volume-limiting headphones.

JuniorJams-Plus™ On-Ear Kids Bluetooth Headphones: Designed for younger children, combining durability, comfort, and safe listening.

PuroBasic™ Wired On-Ear Kids Headphones: Stylish, affordable option with excellent sound quality and volume limiting.

Industry Recognition

Puro Sound Labs has received accolades from top reviewers. Wirecutter praised our noise-cancelling headphones for their superior sound quality and hearing protection. Good Housekeeping noted, "Puro Sound Labs headphones provide parents with peace of mind by combining volume-limiting technology with exceptional audio quality."

Take Action to Protect Your Child's Hearing

Don't let your loved ones risk irreversible hearing damage. Invest in their future with Puro Sound Labs' volume-limiting headphones. Visit our website to learn more and take advantage of these limited time offers.

About Puro Sound Labs

Puro Sound Labs is dedicated to providing superior hearing protection headphones without compromising on sound quality. We offer a range of products for children, adults, and audiophiles.

For more information or to shop now, visit www.purosound.com

