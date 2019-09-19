Puro Sound Labs Brings Healthy Hearing to Gaming Market

To meet Puro's meticulous audio standards and to implement their Puro Balanced Response Curve, they invested in the development of premium 50mm graphene drivers that are capable of high-quality audio at lower volume levels, providing incredible clarity, depth and dynamic range. With the increased capabilities of the driver, added to the neutral tonal balance of the Puro Balanced Response curve, along with the noise isolation provided by the plush ear pads and solid headphone construction, the headphones are able to offer better audio performance, making it easier to hear gaming elements without the need to increase the volume. This allowed Puro to integrate a virtually undetectable, high-quality volume-limiting filter in line with the cable connection to prevent the volume from exceeding 85dB, which is considered a safe level for up to 8 hours of listening.

"Studies show that listening to audio, like games, above 85dB for extended periods of time can cause permanent hearing damage, and the louder the volume, the quicker the damage can occur," notes Puro Sound Labs founder and CEO, Dave Russell. He comments that, "Puro Sound Labs was created to address the world health epidemic of Noise-Induced Hearing Loss after my wife and I became aware that our daughter had hearing damage at a young age, likely as a result of listening with her headphones too loud. We want everyone to enjoy great-sounding music and games, but we also want to be sure that they are listening at safe levels. We're excited to extend our Healthy Ears products for even greater gaming excitement and improved sound quality with safe entertainment levels."

PuroGamer Features

PuroGamer is designed for use with PC, Mac, Playstation 4, Xbox gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Volume Limiting to 85 dB: considered the maximum safe listening level for up to eight hours, as recommended by numerous health organizations (Hearing Health Foundation, OSHA, World Health Organization, American Speech Pathology Association, etc.).

Studio grade audio quality with our patent-pending Puro Balanced Response® curve; 50 mm Graphene speaker for perfect clarity and stable sound quality. Genuine studio grade audio, engineered to deliver an amazing listening experience with clear, crisp vocals and full, dynamic bass all within our 85dB volume limit.

Omnidirectional, detachable boom microphone, with noise cancelling, and anti-interference features, that filters ambient noise and provides clear sound from virtually any direction.

Comfortable ear cups with 75% Ambient Noise Isolation

Light weight (12 oz) & durable construction

In the Box

PuroGamer Headphones w/ In-Line Control Box & 3.5mm Split Plug Connection

Detachable Boom Microphone

Soft Travel Bag

Quick Start Guide

1Amazon.ca pricing $119.99 Canadian

About PURO SOUND LABS

Established in 2014, Puro Sound Labs is dedicated to fighting the growing epidemic of Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) by providing safe, affordable, high-quality listening products. Founder Dave Russell learned that his youngest daughter had developed Noise Induced Hearing Loss with doctors identifying her headphone's excessive volume as the likely cause. Without a safe alternative to the potentially damaging headphones on the market, Dave set out to design the solution. Puro Sound Labs has since created the world's only studio-grade Bluetooth headphone that puts the safety of one's hearing first and that were recently named "safest and overall best kid's headphone" by TheWirecutter, a part of The New York Times Company. Puro Sound Labs is committed to building awareness and reducing the impact of NIHL by developing new products and technologies that provide an enjoyable solution to this growing epidemic. For more information visit: www.purosound.com.

