PuroClean is on the Move with an Active Leadership Presence at Major Industry Events in 2026

Restoration Franchise Leadership is Driving Industry Engagement Through Strengthening Connections Across the Restoration and Insurance Ecosystems

TAMARAC, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of North America's leading property restoration and remediation franchise brands, is maintaining strong momentum in 2026 with an active leadership presence across the restoration industry's most prominent events. Through sponsorships, hosted networking opportunities, and conference participation, PuroClean's Leadership Team is On the Move, reinforcing the company's commitment to Active Collaboration across the restoration, insurance, and franchise industries. These engagements continue to expand strategic relationships with insurance carriers, TPAs, and industry partners, helping ensure PuroClean remains aligned with how restoration professionals and insurance partners work together throughout the claims process.

Courtesy of PuroClean

"Being visible and engaged across the industry is a deliberate priority for PuroClean," said Steve White, President of PuroClean. "Showing up, leading conversations, and staying connected to the broader community ensures we remain at the forefront of where restoration and franchising are headed."

Throughout the year, PuroClean leadership will continue maintaining a strong presence at key industry events, including:

Notably, Chairman & CEO Mark W. Davis is scheduled to speak at the RIA Convention, contributing to industry dialogue around advancing standards, strengthening partnerships, and supporting the continued evolution of the restoration industry.

"[PuroClean's] leadership and participation benefit not only their Franchise Owners, but the broader network of restoration professionals, helping the industry innovate and grow," said Saima Hedrick, CEO of the RIA.

Earlier in the first quarter, PuroClean was proud to host the RIA AGA PuroClean Networking Event, bringing together restoration professionals for a day of connection, candid conversation, and forward-focused learning. PuroClean also maintained an active presence at several major industry gatherings in the first quarter of 2026, including INTRConnect, VERISK Elevate, the IFA Convention, PLRB Conference, the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, and more. These engagements reflect PuroClean's focus on fostering meaningful dialogue and sharing perspectives across restoration professionals, insurance carriers, and industry organizations.

"Industry events create valuable opportunities to collaborate with partners across the restoration and insurance industries," said George Hernandez, Chief Operating Officer of PuroClean. "By staying actively engaged, we strengthen the relationships and knowledge sharing that ultimately support our Franchise Owners and the communities they serve."

PuroClean's continued presence at industry gatherings reflects the company's commitment to staying closely aligned with restoration professionals, insurance partners, and industry organizations as the sector navigates increasing complexity, technological advancement, and rising customer expectations. By maintaining that alignment, PuroClean supports stronger collaboration and more informed decision-making across the claims and restoration lifecycle.

"Conferences like these give us direct insight into how the restoration and insurance market and its ecosystems are evolving," said Nick Hindle, Chief Information Officer of PuroClean. "Those insights help guide how we develop the technology and systems that allow our Franchise Owners to operate more efficiently and deliver a better experience for customers and partners. Additionally, the opportunity to interact with so many key partners in the market cannot be understated, or missed."

For more information about PuroClean, please visit https://www.puroclean.com. For franchise opportunities, visit https://www.purocleanfranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial clients. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean