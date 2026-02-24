National Property Restoration Franchise Reports Rising Demand Following Month of Coast-to-Coast Winter Storms

TAMARAC, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a month of relentless winter weather affecting nearly every corner of the country, PuroClean, one of North America's leading property restoration and remediation franchise brands, is seeing a sharp increase in storm-related service calls as homeowners and businesses grapple with frozen pipes, water damage, and power-related issues.

PuroClean Sees Surge in Winter Storm Damage Claims Nationwide, Shares Expert Tips as Harsh Weather Impacts Every Region

From prolonged freezing temperatures in the North to historic winter storms in the South, recent weather events have left millions facing property damage and disruptions. For many families and business owners, that damage means unexpected displacement, lost revenue, and significant stress. Cities like Nashville saw widespread power outages impacting hundreds of thousands of residents, while areas like Charlotte recorded nearly 11 inches of snow.

"Winter weather is no longer just a northern concern, it's a nationwide reality," said George Hernandez, COO of PuroClean. "We're seeing a large demand from homeowners and commercial property owners alike as storms hit regions that don't always have the infrastructure or experience to handle prolonged freezing conditions. Our franchise network is busy year-round, and this winter has been especially active."

As a franchise system with more than 500 locations across North America, PuroClean's Franchise Owners are often at the front lines when disaster strikes their communities.

"Preparation and quick action can make the difference between a minor issue and a major loss," Hernandez added. "When damage does occur, working with a reputable restoration company ensures the problems are handled thoroughly and safely."

With water damage capable of spreading within minutes and mold growth as a result of untreated losses, early intervention is critical. PuroClean's trained professionals provide rapid response, advanced mitigation technology, and restoration expertise to help properties recover quickly and safely."

"This winter has kept our teams moving nonstop," said Joe Thomas, Franchise Owner of PuroClean National Response by PuroCleanNTL. "Whether it's a burst pipe in a home or a large commercial loss after a deep freeze, we're helping property owners recover quickly and safely. The key is fast response and working with trained, reputable professionals."

What Homeowners Need to Know as Winter Continues

Even as the season progresses, additional storms and freezing temperatures are expected. PuroClean experts encourage property owners to stay proactive and work only with qualified restoration professionals when issues arise, to prevent small issues from becoming costly disasters.

1. Prevent Ice Dams and Roof Damage

Ice dams can trap water on roofs, forcing moisture into ceilings and walls.

PuroClean recommends:

Clearing the first few feet of roof edges with a roof rake

Keeping gutters and downspouts clear

Improving attic insulation and ventilation

2. Protect Pipes from Freezing and Bursting

Burst pipes remain one of the costliest winter disasters.

Homeowners should:

Insulate pipes in unheated areas

Keep thermostats at 55°F or higher

Winterize outdoor plumbing and sprinkler systems

Let faucets drip during extreme cold

3. Reduce Fire and Carbon Monoxide Risks

Heavy heater use increases safety risks.

Safety tips include:

Servicing heating systems and chimneys

Using space heaters responsibly

Testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors monthly

4. Choose a Trusted Restoration Partner

After storms, unqualified contractors often appear in affected areas.

PuroClean advises homeowners to:

Verify credentials, insurance, and certifications

Work with established restoration companies

Avoid paying large upfront deposits

Seek providers with 24/7 emergency response

"Preparation and quick action can make the difference between a minor issue and a major loss," Hernandez added. "When damage does occur, working with a reputable restoration company ensures the problem is handled thoroughly and safely."

With water damage capable of spreading within minutes and mold growth beginning within 24-48 hours, early intervention is critical. PuroClean's trained professionals provide rapid response, advanced mitigation technology, and restoration expertise to help properties recover quickly and safely.

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean