PuroClean Targets Expansion in El Paso Amid Growing Demand for Restoration Services

Growing Commercial Development and Year-Round Property Risks Continue to Drive Demand for Restoration Services

TAMARAC, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading international property restoration and remediation franchise, has announced plans to expand throughout the El Paso, TX market as part of the brand's continued growth strategy into high-demand territories across the United States.

As weather-related property damage continues impacting communities across West Texas, PuroClean is seeking qualified entrepreneurs to help meet the region's increasing demand for restoration and remediation services.

PuroClean targets El Paso for expansion.

In El Paso, where, despite low rainfall, intense storms cause frequent flash floods, the city experienced an average of six per year from 2006 to 2024. Extreme heat, high winds, and prolonged drought conditions also increase risk for surrounding homes and businesses. As of 2026, there is a 63% risk for wildfires and a 30% flood risk in El Paso.

Combined with everyday residential and commercial property issues such as pipe leaks, mold growth, and appliance failures, these environmental conditions have created consistent year-round demand for restoration services across the market. As The Paramedics of Property Damage®, PuroClean Franchise Owners provide critical restoration and remediation services that help homeowners and businesses recover from unexpected property damage while delivering meaningful support to local communities.

"El Paso is a strong market for long-term growth because the demand for property restoration services is both recurring and essential," said Brandon Mangual, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Beyond residential demand, the region's expanding commercial sectors create significant opportunities for new PuroClean Franchise Owners. Supported by PuroClean's regional support, El Paso offers entrepreneurs the potential to build a scalable business in a market driven by both everyday property needs and large loss events."

For entrepreneurs looking to grow a high-margin business, PuroClean offers a scalable business model backed by national partnerships, comprehensive training, operational support, and advanced technology systems designed to help Franchise Owners respond efficiently when disaster strikes.

"Our Franchise Owners play an important role in helping families and businesses recover during some of the most stressful moments they face as property owners," said Steve White, President of PuroClean. "Markets like El Paso continue to demonstrate why restoration services remain essential regardless of economic conditions. From severe weather events to unexpected property damage, there will always be a need for fast, reliable, and compassionate service, and we're looking forward to growing our presence in the region with entrepreneurs who want to make a meaningful local impact."

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean continues expanding into strategically identified markets with strong demand for restoration and remediation services. Ideal franchise candidates include trade professionals, insurance adjusters, veterans, and corporate executives. What unites them is the desire to own a purpose-driven business backed by a trusted support system. PuroClean Franchise Owners benefit from a recession-resistant model, strong community impact, and the ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their neighbors.

For more information about franchising opportunities, call 800-351-2282 or visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean