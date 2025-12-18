PuroClean's PuroVet Program Spotlighted as Congressman John James Champions Veteran Entrepreneurship

Restoration Franchise Offers Veterans Leadership Path, Gaining National Recognition

TAMARAC, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, recognizes Congressman John James (MI-10) for his ongoing support of veteran entrepreneurship. A West Point graduate and former Army aviation officer, James has long advocated for pathways that enable veterans to continue serving their communities through business ownership. He points to programs like PuroVet as examples of how veterans can leverage their leadership skills to build successful enterprises.

"Veterans possess the discipline, leadership, and resolve to build strong communities when given room to grow," said James. "Programs like PuroVet create space for those strengths to continue long after the uniform comes off - not by promising success, but by empowering veterans to pursue it."

Launched in 2017, the PuroVet Program offers veterans a proven route to franchise ownership. PuroClean operates more than 500 locations across North America, many of which are run by veterans. PuroVet participants receive a 25 percent discount on the franchise fee, industry‑leading training at the PuroClean Academy and Flood House, ongoing mentorship from experienced Franchise Owners, and a recession‑resistant business model within a $210 billion restoration industry. They also join a community of fellow veterans who continue to lead with purpose.

PuroClean's PuroVet Program demonstrates the power of veteran entrepreneurship. Veteran Franchise Owners at PuroClean consistently deliver high performance and retention, helping families recover from disasters, creating jobs, and building businesses that provide long‑term stability. Their ability to lead teams, remain steady during crises, and deliver exceptional customer service translates naturally into the restoration field, with the program serving as a bridge between their military experience and civilian entrepreneurship.

"Veterans don't stop leading when their military service ends—they look for their next mission," said Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean. "PuroClean's PuroVet Program was built to honor that mindset by giving veterans a real pathway to business ownership, economic independence, and continued service to their communities. We're grateful to Congressman James for recognizing the importance of veteran entrepreneurship and for highlighting programs like PuroVet that empower veterans to turn leadership into lasting impact."

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations across the United States and Canada, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

