Purolator strengthens cross-border and international operations; hires Paul Tessy, SVP International, to build on significant global capabilities

TORONTO and JERICHO, NY, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Purolator is strengthening its cross-border and international capabilities and has hired Paul Tessy as Senior Vice President, International. Mr. Tessy is responsible for leading the company's international business which includes a significant U.S./Canada cross-border business, global solutions and value-added logistics services. He reports to John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator.

"Enhancing our U.S./Canada cross-border capabilities is an integral component of our growth strategy," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "Paul is a seasoned leader in the shipping and logistics industry. His international experience of building and growing parcel businesses and developing high-performing sales and operations teams will allow us to provide a more robust product and service offering to new customers in untapped markets."

Mr. Tessy comes to Purolator from DHL e-Commerce where he held a number of senior roles including CEO, Latin American and Canada and Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Service. Prior to his work with DHL, Mr. Tessy held a variety of global leadership roles with TNT, including President and CEO of TNT Spring Americas.

Mr. Tessy holds a B.Sc., Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto. He was a member on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Parcel Shipping Association.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating almost 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 12,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit www.purolator.com.

About Purolator International

Purolator International specializes in the air and surface forwarding of Express, Freight and Parcel shipments, customs brokerage, and fulfillment and delivery services to, from and within North America. Purolator International has received numerous industry awards for its superior service and innovative solutions, including "100 Great Supply Chain Projects" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, "Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners" by Supply Chain Brain magazine, "Top 100 3PL Providers" by Inbound Logistics, and Logistics Management's "Quest for Quality Award. Purolator International has an extensive network of locations in key US markets. For more information, visit www.purolatorinternational.com.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

Related Links

http://www.purolator.com

