Purolator Wins ACT Expo Fleet Award in Leading Carrier Category

"We're integrating sustainable practices into all areas of our business, and part of this is greening our fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," says said Paul Merrick, General Manager, Western Canada, Purolator. "Additionally, expanding our fleet with new electric vehicles is an environmentally-friendly solution to respond to the increased demand for transportation and courier services resulting from urban growth and the rise of e-commerce."

Since deploying the electric vehicles in Vancouver earlier this year, Purolator has accrued over 11,000 miles, representing a 9.8 metric ton reduction in tailpipe greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"Congratulations, Purolator! We are so proud of your commitment and thrilled to be able to partner with you," said Tim Krauskopf, CEO, Motiv. "With over 4,000 vehicles in your fleet, we are grateful to help one of Canada's largest carrier companies meet their sustainability goals as we work towards our mission of freeing fleets from fossil fuels."

In addition to clinching a leading award from a top industry event, Purolator is also involved in North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and RMI's Run on Less - Electric (RoL-E), campaign. RoL-E is a best-of-the-best demonstration that showcases advancements in freight efficiency spread across two countries, demonstrating electric truck technology in everyday operation, commencing in September of 2021. The purpose is to showcase the latest advancements in clean transportation, provide education and best practices in an effort to move the transportation industry toward a clean, sustainable future.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating almost 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit purolator.com.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a leading sustainable technology company delivering proven electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure. Its commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels provides fleets a seamless pathway to electrification. Motiv's EPIC vehicles operate at over 98 percent uptime today and use high-performance Lithium-ion batteries. The California Air Resource Board (CARB)-certified proprietary EV technology is available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and more. Motiv has delivered over 120 vehicles that have traveled more than 1.4 million miles across North America. The company's solutions not only offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information and career opportunities, please visit motivps.com.

