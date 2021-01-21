Puronics Receives Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2021

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puronics, Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of water treatment systems for consumer and commercial markets, has won the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award, an independent seal of excellence that recognizes businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.

Puronics received nearly 500 reviews in 2020 with an average service rating of 4.9.

Jeff Atkinson, General Manager of Puronics Retail, commented: "We're very excited to receive this award from Feefo because it's based on the feedback of real customers, who are the most important judges of all. We're proud to be recognized for our dedication to quality products and service, even in a year as tough as 2020. Everyone at Puronics is fully committed to providing great water as well as a great customer experience, so it's important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers."

Congratulating Puronics on winning this year's award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented, "The Trusted Service award has always been about recognizing companies that are outstanding in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers."

Feefo is a reviews and customer insights technology company that provides businesses with real reviews and insights. Working with over 3,500 clients, Feefo ensures that all feedback is authentic, by matching it to a legitimate transaction, to increase consumer confidence and enable businesses to make smarter decisions.

About Puronics, Incorporated

Puronics, Incorporated, headquartered in Livermore, California, has been a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial water treatment products for over 70 years. Puronics provides consumers and businesses with clean, high quality water. The company produces water softeners, no salt 'green' water filtration systems, drinking water systems and well water treatment systems. Companies use Puronics solutions for manufacturing processes and pre-treatment of boilers, hot water heaters, dishwashers, as well as other water using devices. For more information visit https://puronics.com or call (844) 787-6642.

