Puronics Releases Solar-Powered Residential Water Softener Systems

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puronics Water Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of water treatment systems for consumer and commercial markets, is pleased to announce that they have just released a line of solar-powered systems. The new power option allows homeowners to choose a greener method for water treatment and not worry about power outages.

The solar-powered feature is available on any unit using an iGen® control valve, including Puronics Bacteriostatic and Chlorostatic® water softener and filter systems. The solar power is stored in a rechargeable and replaceable battery pack, and the solar panel can be mounted up to 18 feet from the unit.

"We are excited to offer our customers a new way to save energy and money," said Scott Batiste, CEO of Puronics. "People are becoming more aware of how important it is to use high quality water, and they need environmentally-friendly options."

Puronics produces water softeners, no salt 'green' water filtration systems, drinking water systems and well water treatment systems. The patented iGen® digital control valve maintains 60 days of water usage history to maximize water and salt efficiency. It also alerts the owner when it is time for the filter to be replaced. Puronics water treatment systems are sold through a nationwide network of corporate-owned and independent dealers.

Puronics Water Systems, Inc., headquartered in Livermore, California, has been a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial water treatment products for over 70 years. Puronics technologies include ion exchange, bacteriostatic filtering, micro-filtration, ultra-filtration, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis and ultra-violet disinfection. Companies use Puronics solutions for manufacturing processes and pre-treatment of boilers, hot water heaters, dishwashers, steam-handling equipment as well as other water using devices. For more information visit https://puronics.com or call (844) 787-6642.

