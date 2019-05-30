Puronics to Exhibit at Aquatech China 2019

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puronics Water Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of water treatment systems for consumer and commercial markets, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at Aquatech China 2019 in Shanghai. Industry representatives are invited to stop by Booth 8.2H131 on Monday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 5 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

"We are excited to be exhibiting for the first time at Aquatech China," said Roy Esparza, General Manager, Wholesale Division. "We look forward to discussing our excellent Dealer Program with industry professionals." Puronics recently announced that it will be expanding into China starting in late 2019. The company provides patented proprietary products, professional sales and marketing solutions and many other benefits to help dealers grow their water treatment businesses.

Many Puronics products incorporate SilverShield® HYgene® to inhibit bacteria growth within the filter media bed. This technology is based on NASA's silver ion technology, which was used to purify water aboard the Space Shuttle Orbiters. Puronics SilverShield® HYgene® bacteriostatic water treatment systems are recognized as a NASA spinoff product. Puronics also recently released a line of Chlorostatic™ water conditioners.

Puronics produces water softeners, no salt 'green' water filtration systems, drinking water systems and well water treatment systems. The patented iGen® digital control valve maintains 60 days of water usage history to maximize water and salt efficiency. It also alerts the owner when it is time for the SilverShield® HYgene® filter to be replaced.

Puronics Water Systems, Inc., headquartered in Livermore, California, has been a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial water treatment products for over 70 years. Puronics technologies include ion exchange, bacteriostatic filtering, micro-filtration, ultra-filtration, carbon filtration, reverse osmosis and ultra-violet disinfection. Companies use Puronics solutions for manufacturing processes and pre-treatment of boilers, hot water heaters, dishwashers, steam-handling equipment as well as other water using devices. For more information visit https://puronics.com or call (844) 787-6642.

