Purpl Scientific Announces Free Firmware Update To Extend Battery Life On The Purpl PRO

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpl Scientific (www.purplscientific.com), developer of the Purpl PRO – the affordable, lab-accurate, hand-held potency and moisture measurement system for cannabis and hemp – announced it released a free firmware update to improve device battery life.

The Purpl PRO, like most electronic devices, will lose charge over time, even when turned off. With the free firmware update, the device will now hold a charge for about 3-times longer, giving users more days of measurement between charges.

To complete the free update, visit the Purpl Scientific website and follow the instructions on the Support page.

The Purpl PRO is a robust app-based system that provides highly accurate potency measurement tests in under ten seconds. The cloud-connected device can go anywhere - giving users the resources of a full-scale lab in the palm of their hand.

The Purpl PRO provides unlimited, free potency tests. Users of the Purpl PRO can also obtain water activity and moisture measurements with the optional +H20 Pack, which is available on a monthly subscription fee basis. For a limited time, the +H20 Pack is available for free on a 30-day trial. With this powerful combination of tests, growers can gain substantial insight and increase quality control.

The Purpl PRO was designed by leading spectroscopy scientists from the U.S. and Europe. The team adapted technology used in critical pharmaceutical applications to develop the world's most advanced and affordable system of its kind. As the premier portable testing device serving the cannabis and hemp market, Purpl PRO has been used in over 150,000 tests worldwide.

For information on purchasing a Purpl PRO, or to download the free Battery Life Fix Firmware Update, visit: www.purplscientific.com, or call: (833) 787-7534.

About Purpl Scientific, Inc.

Purpl Scientific developed the Purpl PRO to provide lab-quality test results in a compact, portable device. The Purpl PRO confirms cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the lifecycle - from cultivation to consumption. Using technology proven in the pharmaceutical industry, the Purpl PRO is the world's first potency and moisture testing system that provides lab accurate, instantaneous results in an affordable, cloud-connected device that fits in the palm of your hand.

Connect:

Website: PurplScientific.com

Facebook: facebook.com/PurplPro

Instagram: instagram.com/purplscientific

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/purplscientific

Media:

Innovation Agency

310-571-5592

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Purpl Scientific

Related Links

http://www.purplscientific.com

