Purpl Scientific Names Cannabis Kitchen as a Premier Distributor of "Purpl PRO" - the World's First Lab-Accurate, Smartphone Connected Testing System for Cannabis and Hemp

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpl Scientific (www.purplscientific.com) announced that Cannabis Kitchen Supplies is now a Premier Level Master Distributor of the Purpl PRO - a revolutionary, lab accurate hand-held cannabis and hemp potency measurement system.

The Purpl PRO is a robust cannabis and hemp potency testing system that provides unlimited, lab-accurate results in under ten seconds. The smartphone connected device can go anywhere - giving user's the resources of a full-scale lab in the palm of their hand.

The team behind the Purpl PRO includes leading spectroscopy scientists from the U.S. and Europe, who utilized the same proven technology used in the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, and reimagined it to become portable and affordable.

Cannabis Kitchen Supplies (powered by Tundra) is a Colorado-based supplier of virtually everything needed for a successful operation, from cultivation to production to retail. The company's diverse array of products include: walk-in coolers/freezers, stainless sinks/tables, lab equipment & accessories, food safe shelving, packaging, personal protective equipment, janitorial supplies, HVAC filters, merchandisers, and scales.

Rocco Iannapollo, Sales Director at Cannabis Kitchen, said that the Purpl PRO is one of the more revolutionary products he has seen.

"The technology they put into the Purpl PRO is fantastic," Iannapollo said. "It's indispensable for cannabis and hemp growers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, as it provides accurate potency results of CBD and THC in just seconds," he added. "And at this low price-point, no one can afford not to have this dynamic tool in their operation."

About Purpl Scientific, Inc.

Purpl Scientific developed the Purpl PRO to provide lab-quality test results in a compact, portable device. The Purpl PRO confirms cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the lifecycle - from cultivation to consumption. Using technology proven in the pharmaceutical industry, the Purpl PRO is the world's first hand-held device that provides accurate, instant results in an affordable, smart-phone enabled portable device.

