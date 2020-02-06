Purpl Scientific Names Delta 9 Analytics as Europe's First Distributor of the Purpl PRO - the Portable, Lab Accurate Cannabis and Hemp Potency Testing System

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpl Scientific (www.purplscientific.com) announced that Delta 9 Analytics has been named the first European Distributor of the Purpl PRO - the lab accurate, hand-held cannabis and hemp potency measurement system.

The Purpl PRO is a robust cannabis and hemp potency testing system that provides unlimited lab-accurate results in under ten seconds. The cloud-connected device can go anywhere - giving users the resources of a full-scale lab in the palm of their hand.

The designers of the Purpl PRO include leading spectroscopy scientists from the U.S. and Europe, who utilized technology proven in critical pharmaceutical applications, and worked with leading testing labs, to develop a device that provides unparalleled accuracy, portability and affordability.

Unlike other testing methods, which require sending expensive samples and waiting days for results, or using a portable device that delivers unpredictable results, the Purpl PRO has been proven accurate and reliable in over 150,000 tests.

Olaf van Lonkhuizen, President of Delta 9 Analytics, said the Purpl PRO is the most significant and exciting innovation to hit the Cannabis industry in years.

"We are proud to distribute the Purpl PRO throughout Europe," he said. "This device offers the accuracy of a laboratory with the convenience of a portable hand-held device. Plus, it is affordable so it can be used by everyone within the cannabis and hemp ecospheres. This industry-changing instrument will bring transparency throughout the continent."

For more information on Purpl Scientific, call: (833) 787-7534 or visit: purplscientific.com.

For information on Delta 9 Analytics, call: 31850605458, or visit: delta9analytics.nl.

Demonstrations of the Purpl PRO will be presented at Spannabis, in Delta 9 Analytics booth, #209.

Spannabis will be held March 13-15 in Barcelona. For more information, visit: spannabis.com/barcelona.

About Purpl Scientific, Inc.

Purpl Scientific developed the Purpl PRO to provide lab-quality test results in a compact, portable device. The Purpl PRO confirms cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the lifecycle - from cultivation to consumption. Using technology proven in the pharmaceutical industry, the Purpl PRO is the world's first potency testing system that provides lab accurate, instantaneous results in a powerful yet affordable cloud-connected device that fits in the palm of your hand.

