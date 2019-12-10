Purpl Scientific to Demonstrate "Purpl PRO" - the Revolutionary, Lab-Accurate, Hand-Held Potency Testing Device for Cannabis and Hemp, at MJBiz Con in Las Vegas

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpl Scientific (www.purplscientific.com), the developers of the Purpl PRO - a revolutionary, lab accurate hand-held cannabis and hemp potency measurement system, announced that it will be demonstrating the device at the Marijuana Business Conference in Las Vegas. The conference will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, December 11-13, 2019.

The Purpl PRO allows users to conduct limitless THC and CBD tests. The compact device uses the same technology used in the pharmaceutical industry, where accuracy is paramount. The Purpl PRO connects to a user's smartphone and creates a robust potency testing system in the palm of the hand, with lab-accurate results in under ten seconds.

"The Purpl PRO was designed with the cannabis professional in mind," Chad Lieber, President of Purpl Scientific, said. "We created this device so it can be used by anyone in the hemp and cannabis ecosystem, including growers, processors, distributors and retailers," he added. "In addition to unsurpassed accuracy, we also kept the unit affordable, so that having insight into any plant's potency is simple, fast, and inexpensive."

Unlike traditional testing methods, which are expensive and take days to obtain results, the Purpl PRO provides limitless tests with results in under 10-seconds. As one user said, "the unit paid for itself within the first week of using it."

One of the best features of the Purpl PRO is that it is constantly updated. New data models and features are added regularly at no cost to the user. The device updates itself whenever it is connected to the internet. The company is currently working on a new moisture measurement feature that will be available in first quarter.

About Purpl Scientific

Purpl Scientific's Purpl PRO provides lab-quality test results in a compact, portable device. Purpl PRO confirms cannabis quality and chemical composition throughout the lifecycle - from cultivation to consumption. Using technology proven in the pharmaceutical industry, the Purpl PRO is the world's first hand-held device that provides accurate, instant results in an affordable, smart-phone enabled portable device.

