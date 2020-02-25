Purple Announces Partnership with Preeminent Retailer Raymour & Flanigan

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, announced its partnership with Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress brand in the Northeast, as the next major partner in Purple's omnichannel retail strategy.

The Purple® Hybrid and select Purple® Hybrid Premier mattress models will be available in all Raymour & Flanigan Showrooms and Outlets to Test Before Your Rest®, along with the Purple® Pillow, Purple® Sheets, and Purple® Mattress Protector. Purple's full suite of products will be available on RaymourFlanigan.com and more products are expected to become available in-store as the partnership continues.

"Raymour & Flanigan is a top-tier retailer and we're excited to partner with their brand," said Joe Megibow, Purple CEO. "This partnership will help us offer customers in the Northeast a high-touch experience when shopping for a Purple mattress."

Raymour & Flanigan proudly offers free next-day white glove delivery seven days a week, with in-home setup and free, old mattress removal. All of Raymour & Flanigan's in-house delivery associates are professionally trained experts and provide quality service for every customer.

"Purple is an innovative brand that aligns well with our standard for quality sleep systems," said Liz Dwyer, Director of Media Relations at Raymour & Flanigan. "Our goal is to provide customers with the best shopping experience by offering an opportunity to test products out in person, seek guidance from highly trained consultants, then get it delivered quickly and seamlessly. We look forward to our partnership with Purple to bring their innovative sleep products to our customers."

Purple began as an online mattress company that only sold products directly to consumers. Over the last two years, Purple has partnered with mattress and furniture retailers to achieve its mission of bringing its comfort products to customers however, whenever and wherever they want them. Purple's mattresses, pillows and seat cushions feature the patented Purple Grid™ material that provides pressure relief, cooling airflow and motion isolation, which result in Purple's superior comfort products.

In honor of March as National Sleep Awareness Month, Purple and Raymour & Flanigan will partner up to deliver Purple products to shelters in need of mattresses and bedding. These shelters include Sojourner House in Providence, Rhode Island, Interval House in Hartford, Connecticut, Violence Intervention Program in Bronx, New York, and Women Against Abuse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They are partnering with the Fight Against Domestic Violence organization to work with these shelters. Purple and Raymour & Flanigan hope to bring awareness to the value of a good night's sleep and give back to these Northeast communities.

"FADV's mission is to generate resources for domestic violence service providers through corporate, individual and community partnerships," said Brooke Muir, Head of Outreach & Development for FADV. "We are thrilled to partner with companies like Purple and Raymour & Flanigan who are committed to supporting their local communities."

Purple can be seen in all Raymour & Flanigan showroom and outlet locations starting February 28th, 2020. Find a store near you using Purple's store locator at purple.com/stores or raymourflanigan.com/stores.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com .

About Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan has built its identity not only by offering quality furnishings and fast delivery, but also by embracing its social responsibility through community giving and extensive in-house recycling. The company hosts over 500 charitable events in its stores annually and recycles more than 20 million pounds of materials per year. Raymour & Flanigan now has over 135 conveniently located Showrooms and Outlets throughout the Northeast and is certified as a Great Place to Work. For more information, visit raymourflanigan.com or follow us on social media.

