Purple Antimicrobial, Inc. Releases New Soap Spray to Big Box Retailers, Drugstores and Wholesalers Nationwide

This past year, a demand for cleaning products amongst other common goods has been exponential. With an increase in sales in the cleaning products industry, the launch of the Purple P-19 Soap Spray comes at a crucial time when most competing products are unavailable on shelves at retailers amid the pandemic.

"In the face of the ongoing pandemic, Purple P-19 Soap Spray is now available to be the trusted household soap," said Sergei Baranoff, Operations Manager, Purple Antimicrobial, Inc. "Free of ammonia, fumes and other toxic chemicals, the water-based Purple P-19 Soap Spray is the ultimate soap optimized to remove dirt, grime, gunk and grease and kill COVID-19. We're excited to offer this eco-friendly solution with an FDA registered formulation that kills COVID-19 based on our extensive certified U.S. laboratory testing, in both spray and wipes."

Since March of 2020, Purple Antimicrobial, Inc. has seen shipments grow by 100 times with a goal to continue to expand and control its supply chain while aggressively expanding its product offerings. Purple will start appearing on U.S. store shelves this month at big box retailers, drugstores, and wholesalers across the country.

About Purple

Founded in 2018, Purple Antimicrobial, Inc. is the leader of cleaning products made in the USA that kill germs and bacteria without alcohol. Purple P-19 Soap Spray is U.S. lab tested and proven to kill COVID-19 with an FDA registered formulation free from alcohol, ammonia, fumes and toxic chemicals. The company's other products include Purple Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Degreaser and Wipes. These products are manufactured without sulfates, triclosan, formaldehyde, parabens, phosphates, SLS, SLES, ethyl, petroleum-based ingredients, animal by-products, chlorine, alcohol, or dyes and known as an eco-friendly, non-toxic household cleaning agent. Purple uses science to eliminate chemicals from the formula while creating a cleaner that outperforms other cleaners.

