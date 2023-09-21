PURPLE APPOINTS TODD VOGENSEN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

News provided by

Purple Innovation, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

Vogensen Brings a Successful Track Record Driving Results at Multi-Billion Dollar Retailers

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the world leader in sleep innovation and inventor of GelFlex® Grid Technology, today announced the appointment of Todd Vogensen as its Chief Financial officer, effective October 16, 2023.

Vogensen replaces Bennett Nussbaum who has been serving as interim CFO since August 2021. CEO Rob DeMartini thanked Nussbaum "We are truly grateful for the tireless work Bennett has contributed to Purple over the last two years. He has shown a deep commitment to planning Purple's future."

Vogensen will report to Rob DeMartini and oversee all aspects of Purple's financial operations, an integral part of Purple's future growth and long-range plans.

"I am thrilled to welcome Todd Vogensen to our senior leadership team where he will oversee our finance team and drive our path to premium sleep," said DeMartini. "Vogensen is an experienced leader who has deep skill in scaling organizations through thoughtful FP&A and a focus on organizational transformation."

Vogensen's successful career spans multiple publicly-traded retail brands including Chico's, Michaels and Gap. Most recently, Vogensen has led a broad finance team at Party City as Executive Vice President—CFO, where he has played a critical role in evolving the finance organization, the strategic direction of the company and its underlying capital structure.

"I'm delighted to join the team at Purple in their commitment to improving lives by making deep sleep effortless. This is an exciting moment in the company's history and I look forward to helping Purple take the next step in its growth," Vogensen said.

Vogensen earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arizona State University.

About Purple
Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, the GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets, and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
[email protected]
203-682-8200

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

Also from this source

Purple Innovation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Purple to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 9, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.