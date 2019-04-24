Purple Appoints Tres White as Head of Retail and Wholesale

ALPINE, Utah, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, LLC ("Purple"), a comfort product company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure™ Mattress," today announced that Tres White has been appointed Chief Retail Officer, leading both retail and wholesale businesses, effective April 1, 2019.

"Tres White has a wealth of retail, merchandising and leadership experience that we are thrilled to bring into at Purple," said Joe Megibow, Purple's Chief Executive Officer. "From LoveSac to Ashley Furniture, Tres has extensive retail experience and will be invaluable as Purple expands its retail partnerships and explores showroom opportunities."

White got his start as the co-founder of LoveSac where he conceived of, deployed, and operated LoveSac's direct-to-consumer store strategy, growing the concept to 65 stores. Following that White managed design and construction projects at Brookfield Properties, formerly General Growth Properties, for store openings at 72 shopping centers that included brands such as Tesla, Apple, Nordstrom, H&M, and Cabella's. He then moved to lead real estate and strategy for Fanzz stores as they grew from 70 to 122 locations before joining the largest licensee of Ashley Furniture, the biggest furniture manufacturer and retailer in the world. In that role, White oversaw all expansion initiatives for the company including new stores, warehouses, and all construction and maintenance of existing facilities.

"Purple has done an amazing job launching a disruptive, successful online brand," said White. "I'm excited to bring that brand to brick-and-mortar experiences as Purple continues to grow and explore new ways of bringing the shopping experience to people however and wherever they want."

White earned a Master of Business Administration from Brigham Young University and lives in Salt Lake City with his family.

About Purple

Purple is a comfort innovation company that designs and manufactures products to improve how people sleep and sit. It designs and manufactures a range of comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology designed to improve comfort. The Company markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channel, traditional retail partners, and third-party online retailers. For more information on Purple, visit www.purple.com .

Media Contact

Savannah Hobbs

Director of Communications, Purple

savannah@purple.com

ICR Public Relations

Sara Davis

Account Supervisor

646-277-1826

PurplePR@icrinc.com

SOURCE Purple Innovation, LLC

Related Links

https://purple.com/

