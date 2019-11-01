Purple Brings 'Harmony' Into The World, The Only Pillow Of Its Kind For The Best Night's Sleep

The Purple Harmony Pillow – offered in standard and tall sizes – showcases No Pressure® support, instantly adapting to your head and neck for personalized, premium comfort. All elements of the hybrid pillow have been meticulously engineered to ensure durability (without any shape-shifting), and the Purple Grid™ Hex surrounds both sides of the pillow in a removable, easy-to-clean shell. Its more than 1,500 open-air channels optimize airflow for unbelievable comfort, helping you maintain a cool head throughout the night. The pillow's moisture-wicking breeze mesh cover, which is breathable and stretchy, also contributes to its cool comfort and optimal airflow.

The Purple Harmony Pillow features a ventilated, hypoallergenic Talalay latex core, providing a soft, springy response and ventilation to enhance the Hyper-Elastic Polymer® material that's naturally cool and keeps the airflow moving. Talalay latex is also naturally inhospitable to dust mites, bed bugs and other common allergens, making it a popular choice for those with allergies.

"This is truly an innovation that is totally unique for both Purple and the industry. We tested more than 50 different prototypes over the past 12 months to create the ideal balance of softness, coolness and responsive support that our proprietary technology delivers," said Joe Megibow, chief executive officer at Purple. "Our Purple Harmony Pillow is not only an engineering feat, but truly the most comfortable, supportive pillow out there that's built to last for countless, well-rested nights."

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

