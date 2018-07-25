Purple Carrot Partners With World Champion Aly Raisman To Promote The Benefits Of Plant-Based Eating

"I believe that it is really important to prioritize your well-being, both mentally and physically, so you can be the best version of yourself," said Boston-area native Raisman. "I recently started incorporating plant-based food into my daily routine with Purple Carrot's meals each week, and I've noticed a major improvement in my overall well-being and energy. I travel often so cooking has become very therapeutic for me when I'm home, especially with the fun and convenient recipes that Purple Carrot provides."

Purple Carrot, which launched in the Boston-area in 2014, delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance for people to create delicious, healthy plant-based meals at home. With 40% of consumers trying to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet according to a global survey by Nielsen, Purple Carrot makes it easy to cook new and inspiring plant-based meals every week.

"We are honored to partner with Aly, and we believe that together, we can highlight the value of eating plant-based foods as part of a bigger commitment to yourself and the world around you," said Andy Levitt, Founder and CEO of Purple Carrot. "Aly is someone who embodies the power of positive change and who represents strength and confidence in all that she does, making her the ideal advocate for this movement. We're looking forward to working with her to continue our education around the innovative plant-based food options available today."

The brand currently offers a variety of flexible meal options, including Quick & Easy dishes designed to be cooked in 30 minutes or less, High Protein meals, which offer over 20 grams of protein per serving, and Chef's Choice options for those who wish to expand their culinary horizons. All meals are priced at $12 per plate, and subscribers can receive three unique, customizable dinners that each serve two people.

For more information about Purple Carrot visit https://www.purplecarrot.com/ .

ABOUT PURPLE CARROT

Purple Carrot is the only 100% plant-based meal kit company that delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance for people to cook distinctive, healthy, plant-based meals at home. Eating plant-based meals – even only a few times a week – has a positive impact on people's health, the environment, and animal welfare. Purple Carrot makes it easy to cook new and inspiring vegan meals that will tempt, delight, and energize. To stay up to date with the latest news from Purple Carrot, follow Purple Carrot on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/purplecarrotxo ), like Purple Carrot on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/purplecarrotxo ), or follow Purple Carrot on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/purplecarrotxo/ ).

