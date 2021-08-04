Purple Celebrates Official Grand Opening of McDonough Manufacturing Facility

"Georgia has been our second home since we chose the state to build our largest manufacturing facility. We're thrilled to mark this occasion today and celebrate the success we've accomplished thus far in already bringing more than 400 jobs to Georgia," stated Purple CEO, Joe Megibow. "The important work of delivering our unique comfort benefits to our customers continues and we're excited to keep growing and building our capacity here in this facility."

Purple's ribbon cutting comes on the heels of the company's recent joint announcement with the State of Georgia to expand operations in the area and add more than 500 new jobs over the next two years. This expansion will also include a customer care center, slated to open in the spring of 2022. The addition will also allow for increased production capacity with the company adding more Mattress Max™ Machines, Purple's proprietary production manufacturing equipment.

"It's an honor to celebrate Purple's growth and the hundreds of jobs they are creating for the hardworking Georgians of Henry County," stated Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp. "I look forward to seeing the state continue to play a key part in this Georgia Made company's success story."

The company today also announced its commitment to give back to the local community, as part of its mission of giving comfort to every body. Purple donated comfort items such as pillows, bedding and Purple Squishies to Haven House, a local nonprofit on a mission to provide a safe home for survivors of domestic abuse. Katie Tucker, Executive Director of Haven House, was present to accept the donation, alongside representatives from the Precious Dreams Foundation, who partnered with Purple to provide comfort bags for the children and youth at the shelter. In addition, Purple donated more than 100 emergency beds to Central Night Shelter in downtown Atlanta in coordination with Relief Bed International. These beds were specifically made by Purple to provide relief to those experiencing homelessness.

Purple's mission is to help people feel better through innovative comfort products like mattresses, pillows, and seat cushions. Purple's cushion products are designed, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S. Through the addition of its new McDonough facility the company will further expand its manufacturing operations to meet consumer demand.

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat and back cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

