Purple Celebrates Significant Industry Wins and Recognition

ALPINE, Utah, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced a number of significant industry awards, resulting from the Company's focus on comfort innovation and overall mission to improve how people sleep and sit.

Purple exclusively designs and manufactures a range of comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, with many of the brand's offerings featuring The Purple Grid™ that intelligently flexes to gently cradle pressure points for a unique zero gravity-like feel to create better rest. For over 20 years, the brand has revolutionized traditional products, accumulating over 100 granted and pending patents that truly differentiates Purple from other companies in the industry.

Purple has recently received recognition from the following awards and lists:

2018 Best in Biz Award: The New Purple Mattress, Winner of Best New Version of the Year – Consumer

The New Purple Mattress, Winner of Best New Version of the Year – Consumer 2018 Digiday Social Campaign Award: The Purple Boys, Best Creative – Finalist

The Purple Boys, Best Creative – Finalist 2019 American Business Awards: The Purple Boys , Online Marketing Campaign of the Year – Gold Winner

The Purple Boys Online Marketing Campaign of the Year – Gold Winner 2019 BIG Innovation Award: The New Purple Mattress, Winner

The New Purple Mattress, Winner 2019 Edison Awards: The New Purple Mattress, Silver finalist

The New Purple Mattress, Silver finalist 2019 Men's Health Sleep Awards: Purple Pillow, Winner

Purple Pillow, Winner 2019 Indigo Awards: Purple Native 360 Ads by Verizon Media Group, Gold in Innovative Use of Mobile Technology 2019 and Silver in Mobile Ads 2019

Purple Native 360 Ads by Verizon Media Group, Gold in Innovative Use of Mobile Technology 2019 and Silver in Mobile Ads 2019 Good Housekeeping.com Best Mattresses to Buy Online in 2019: Original Purple Mattress

"We're extremely humbled and thrilled to have received recognition from some of the biggest awards in the industry, as they celebrate multiple facets of our company's commitment to providing best-in-class comfort," said Joe Megibow, CEO. "Purple is a product innovation company at its core, and while we continue to lead the charge on comfort product science, we are extremely thankful to have seen such immense support, and will continue offering a wide array of our best, exclusive premium lifestyle products."

About Purple

Purple is an innovative comfort product company that designs and manufactures products to improve people's lives. It designs and manufactures a range of comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, using its patented Purple Grid™ material designed to improve comfort. The Company markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channel, traditional retail partners, and third party online retailers. For more information on Purple, visit www.purple.com.

