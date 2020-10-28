purple cork Announces Exclusive Virtual Wine Tasting with Charles Heidsieck's U.S. Ambassador Philippe André and International Star Horacio Pancheri

Attendees are sent the wine in advance and invited to engage with both the wine experts and the special guests on the call. This tasting will begin with the Charles Heidsieck NV Brut Reserve, the essence of the House, and the Charles Heidsieck Brut Millésime 2008, a rare vintage blend of ten Grands and Premiers Crus. Then participants will travel in and out of smaller tasting rooms to encourage learning and interaction.

Covid-19 has made it more challenging than ever to engage in favorite pastimes and maintain personal relationships. purple cork was founded in response to this reality and aims to rekindle human connection, as well as support local California wineries. The innovative platform allows customers to purchase wine and cheese selections for delivery and join online video-tastings with the winemakers and proprietors themselves.

purple cork Founder and San Francisco resident, Kelly Robb, is very optimistic about friends and loved ones still being able to connect this holiday season, despite the impact of Covid-19 on travel. She says, "This year, the holiday season for many families, including my own, will be virtual. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to help families spend quality time together, virtually, while enjoying some very special wines. purple cork is about the wine, and it's also about the people."

purple cork provides its customers with exclusive and memorable virtual wine tasting experiences through its relationships with boutique and small-production wineries, such as Blue Rock Vineyard & Winery (Sonoma County), Skipstone (Sonoma County), Red Car Wine (Sonoma County), Azur Wines (Napa Valley), and Charles Heidsieck (France). A purple cork virtual tasting is known for its experiential elements, such as tasting tables, vineyard walkthroughs, and winemaker tasting notes.

